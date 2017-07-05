Versie 3.7.3 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.3 zijn zowel algemene bugs als enkele veiligheidsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
Security Issues Fixed
- Core - Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla 1.7.3-3.7.2) More information »
- Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla 1.7.3-3.7.2) More information »
- Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla 1.5.0-3.6.5) More information »
Bug Fixes
- Calendar fixes #16794
- Fix frontend menus of menu type "main" or "menu" and backend main menu #16577
- Tags: Respect Browser Page Title in view Tagged Items #16773
- Adding thumbs file names in Media Manager #16769
- Remove PHP memory_limit from max upload size calculation #16741
- Fix custom fields without a fieldgroup not being displayed #16705
- Update tinymce to 4.5.7 #16042
- Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.
Please see the documentation wiki for FAQ’s regarding the 3.7.3 release.