Software-update: Joomla! 3.7.3

Door , 6 reacties, submitter: EdwinW, bron: Joomla! Linkedin Google+

Joomla! logo (75 pix)Versie 3.7.3 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.3 zijn zowel algemene bugs als enkele veiligheidsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Security Issues Fixed

Bug Fixes

  • Calendar fixes #16794
  • Fix frontend menus of menu type "main" or "menu" and backend main menu #16577
  • Tags: Respect Browser Page Title in view Tagged Items #16773
  • Adding thumbs file names in Media Manager #16769
  • Remove PHP memory_limit from max upload size calculation #16741
  • Fix custom fields without a fieldgroup not being displayed #16705
  • Update tinymce to 4.5.7 #16042
  • Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Please see the documentation wiki for FAQ’s regarding the 3.7.3 release.

Versienummer 3.7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL
Joomla! geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities
Reacties (6)

Reactiefilter:-1605+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
0 ChristianBurger
5 juli 2017 10:28
Voor iedereen die gaat updaten:

Na de update verschijnt foutieve PHP-waarschuwing

Na het updaten naar Joomla! 3.7.3 verschijnt er een waarschuwing dat de website in combinate met de gebruikte PHP-versie na de update naar Joomla! 3.3 niet meer zal werken.
Dat bericht is onjuist. Het is inmiddels gemeld als issue.

Bron: https://joomlanl.nl
+1 poerkiemen
@stier5 juli 2017 10:07
Mag ik vragen welk CMS u dan als alternatief zou aanraden?
0 Xaverius
@poerkiemen5 juli 2017 10:20
Geen alternatief nodig, Joomla! wordt nog steeds actief ontwikkeld en is een prima CMS. :)
0 Xaverius
@stier5 juli 2017 10:23
Heb je ook andere reacties? Aangezien dit ongeveer het zelfde is als bij de vorige update.
Een andere mening hebben is prima, maar met zo'n kul opmerking zie ik graag een reden waarom je dit vind.
