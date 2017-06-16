Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 16 juni 2017 06:24, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: FreeNAS, submitter: _PieterZ

De final release van FreeNAS versie 11 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als 'network attached storage' worden ingezet, dus puur en alleen voor het opslaan van data. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

Versie 11 moet niet worden gezien als de opvolger van Corral, die in maart uitkwam. Die versie werd namelijk na enkele weken wegens problemen gedegradeerd van 'stable' naar 'technology preview'. Het is dus feitelijk de opvolger van versie 9.10. Versie 11 gebruikt FreeBSD 11.0 als basis en bevat onder meer een vooruitblik naar de nieuwe Angular gebruikersinterface en heeft ondersteuning voor VM's. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

FreeNAS 11.0 is Now Here

After several FreeNAS Release Candidates, FreeNAS 11.0 was released today. This version brings new virtualization and object storage features to the World’s Most Popular Open Source Storage Operating System. FreeNAS 11.0 adds bhyve virtual machines to its popular SAN/NAS, jails, and plugins, letting you use host web-scale VMs on your FreeNAS box. It also gives users S3-compatible object storage services, which turns your FreeNAS box into an S3-compatible server, letting you avoid reliance on the cloud. Click here to view what’s new with FreeNAS 11.0.



FreeNAS 11.0 is based on FreeBSD 11-STABLE, which adds the latest drivers and performance improvements. Users will benefit from the overall systematic, architectural, and performance improvements. Testing indicates that the kernel of FreeNAS 11.0 is 20% faster than the kernel of FreeNAS 9.10.



FreeNAS 11.0 also introduces the beta version of a new administration GUI. The new GUI is based on the popular Angular framework and the FreeNAS team expects the GUI to be themeable and feature complete by 11.1. The new GUI follows the same flow as the existing GUI, but looks better. For now, the FreeNAS team has released it in beta form to get input from the FreeNAS community. The new GUI, as well as the classic GUI, are selectable from the login screen.



Also new in FreeNAS 11 is an Alert Service page which configures the system to send critical alerts from FreeNAS to other applications and services such as Slack, PagerDuty, AWS, Hipchat, InfluxDB, Mattermost, OpsGenie, and VictorOps. FreeNAS 11.0 has an improved Services menu that adds the ability to manage which services and applications are started at boot.