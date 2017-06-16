Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 16 juni 2017 09:55, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Calibre

Versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit: