Versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- For details on the major changes in calibre between 2.0 and 3.0, see here.
- A completely re-written Content server with support for reading books in-browser on your phone/tablet. Also works in offline mode.
- Support for high resolution (Retina screens)
- A new splash screen to celebrate the release of calibre 3
- Minor tweaking of the main user interface to emphasize the core features
New news sources
- Kobo driver: Fix for detection of some devices, with SD card not working on macOS
- Tag browser: Fix preservation of state when recounting and the visible categories have changed. Closes tickets: 1696596.
- CHM Input: Handle CHM files that have missing or empty root files. Closes tickets: 1697764.
- Fix Page flips options box in viewer preferences bot being laid out properly
- Fix initial down arrow in search box jumping two places
- Fix editing the authors via the book list not respecting the tweak to control author name splitting
- E-book viewer: Fix external links not working in the footnote popup panel
- Fix a regression that broke command line completion in bash
Improved news sources
- RussiaFeed by Darko Miletic
- Economist
- New York Times
- Private Eye
- The Hindu
- Harper's Magazine
- Lifehacker
- The Daily Mail