Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: Calibre

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • For details on the major changes in calibre between 2.0 and 3.0, see here.
  • A completely re-written Content server with support for reading books in-browser on your phone/tablet. Also works in offline mode.
  • Support for high resolution (Retina screens)
  • A new splash screen to celebrate the release of calibre 3
  • Minor tweaking of the main user interface to emphasize the core features
Bug Fixes
  • Kobo driver: Fix for detection of some devices, with SD card not working on macOS
  • Tag browser: Fix preservation of state when recounting and the visible categories have changed. Closes tickets: 1696596.
  • CHM Input: Handle CHM files that have missing or empty root files. Closes tickets: 1697764.
  • Fix Page flips options box in viewer preferences bot being laid out properly
  • Fix initial down arrow in search box jumping two places
  • Fix editing the authors via the book list not respecting the tweak to control author name splitting
  • E-book viewer: Fix external links not working in the footnote popup panel
  • Fix a regression that broke command line completion in bash
New news sources
  • RussiaFeed by Darko Miletic
Improved news sources
  • Economist
  • New York Times
  • Private Eye
  • The Hindu
  • Harper's Magazine
  • Lifehacker
  • The Daily Mail

Calibre 2.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download http://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (2)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

Calibre geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
+1 Mecallie
16 juni 2017 10:02
Verbazingwekkend dat de beste e-book applicatie in mijn ogen gewoon een open-source project is. Beter dan de applicaties van de grote fabrikanten en nog eens gratis ook!
Kudo's!
Reageer
+1 MediQ
16 juni 2017 10:08
Nog een aardige nieuwe feature uit de lijst van major changes:
Support for icon themes and a new default icon set
calibre now has support for installing different icon themes (Preferences → Look & feel → Icon theme). There are many different icon themes to suit different tastes.
Voor aantal icon themes, zie major changes pagina.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MediQ op 16 juni 2017 10:08]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*