Bron: Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 1.10 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.10 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Finally, a browser that takes Start Pages seriously

Start Page is a gateway to the web, so why should you be restricted to plain startup pages with limited functionality and boring design? We thought it was about time to give people a browser that takes Start Pages seriously.

At the core of Vivaldi’s Start Page are Speed Dials displaying thumbnail galleries of bookmarks. You can add multiple Speed Dials to your Start Page and use these to organize and collect links to your favorite web pages. Thumbnails are generated by default, but with the latest update, you can replace them with custom images or even animated GIFs to create the desired look.

We’ve also updated the look of the Speed Dial folders. Previously, the icon for a folder would be similar to that of a website, but now it doesn’t only look like a folder but also displays its contents. If you don’t like the default, guess what. You can replace it with a custom image.

With this release, we’ve increased the number of columns of thumbnails per Speed Dial to 12. You can also switch off the maximum number altogether, in which case the thumbnails will fill in all available space on your Speed Dial. If you’re a Windows user (Windows 8 or above), you can easily set your desktop wallpaper as the Start Page background for a seamless browsing experience.

Developer Tools, now docked

The highlight of the release for the developer community is the ability to dock Developer Tools. Previous versions of Vivaldi only allowed Developer Tools to be opened in a separate window. With the latest release, you can dock the Developer Tools at the bottom or on either side of the screen to inspect elements, test and debug code and more.

Yes to more features

Other new features and improvements include:

  • Sorting of Downloads in the Side Panel by name, size, date added and date finished, as well as manually.
  • Toggle image visibility from the View menu or via configurable keyboard shortcut.
  • Quick Commands improvements for users that like to control everything in their browser from their keyboard. The Quick Commands menu lets users navigate to tabs, find search terms, filter lists of available commands and much more.
  • Address Bar dropdown list can now exclude bookmarks and typed history.
  • Controlling new tabs via third-party extensions with additional functionality, such as productivity tools or reminders.

As you can see, while working on some of the bigger features, the Vivaldi team continues improving every part of the browser with feedback and testing from our passionate community of power users – you!

Vivaldi

Versienummer 1.10.867.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi Technologies
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 39,80MB
Licentietype Freeware
