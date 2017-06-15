Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of powershell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 5000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolateyis gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Kort geleden is versie 0.10.7 van Chocolatey uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Set requested execution level back to asInvoker while determining more advanced elevated scenarios - see #1324

After much deliberation with the community, we're moving execution policy back to the default of asInvoker to make it work like it did prior to 0.10.4. However we are leaving it open for you to change it to whatever execution level you want by keeping the manifest external from choco.exe. We will be looking more at advanced scenarios - the discussion is at #1307. If you don't have a GitHub account, feel free to start a thread on the mailing list (and if you are a customer, you have private channels to voice your opinions on this change).

Moving to "asInvoker" means that Chocolatey will not ask for elevated privileges prior to execution, so you will need to remember to do that yourself. If you go to $env:ChocolateyInstall , you will find choco.exe.manifest , and you have freedom to adjust the execution level as you see fit. There is one catch, you will need to do it on every install/upgrade of Chocolatey until #1206 is implemented.

Add file/file64 not as aliases, but use them to set url/url64 if empty - see #1323

Automatic Uninstaller doesn't split multiple paths - see #1327

choco list / search / info - fails with local directory source - see #1325

When version is four digits, Chocolatey version heading is not shown - see #1326

search / list - page/page-size not honored for exact search in 0.10.6 - see #1322

Deserializing failures on package info files should not fail the choco run - see #1328