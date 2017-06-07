Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 7 juni 2017 17:45, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Synology, submitter: gpglang

Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac en RT2600ac routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: