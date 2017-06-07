Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Synology, submitter: gpglang

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac en RT2600ac routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

What's new
  • You can now enable/disable SIP option.
Fixed issues
  • Enhanced the security of Website History in Traffic Monitor.
  • Enhanced the security of Traffic Report.
  • Enhanced the security of SRM to prevent unauthorized access to certain files.
  • Improved port forwarding performance on RT2600ac.
  • Fixed an issue where PPPoE relay might not work properly through wireless connection.
  • Fixed an issue where Parental Control might not display properly.
  • Fixed an issue where Web-filter might not work properly when IPv6 service is enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where the previous Web-filter profile setting might be cleared when any other profiles are set up.
  • Fixed an issue where Traffic Control on RT2600ac might not work properly when IPTV and VoIP are enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where certain content in Traffic Report might not display properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Internet Allowed Time function in Parental Control might not work properly after Synology Router reboots.
  • Fixed an issue where Traffic Monitor might not work properly.
CVE Security Updates
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Samba (CVE-2017-7494).

Synology RT1900ac en RT2600ac

Versienummer 1.1.4 build 6509 update 1
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download/RT1900ac
Licentietype Freeware
