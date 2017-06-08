Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 8 juni 2017 16:32, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Suricata, submitter: Victor78

Versie 3.2.1 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Suricata 3.2.2 available!

This release fixes a fairly small number of issues. It also improves the unix-socket runmode by allowing both ‘single’ and ‘autofp’ runmodes to be specified.



Changes Feature #1675: Support additional runmodes for unix-socket

Bug #2043: 3.2.x backport: make install-full can have race conditions on OSX.

Bug #2047: af-packet: faulty VLAN handling in tpacket-v3 mode (3.2.x)

Bug #2048: bad checksum 0xffff (3.2.x)

Bug #2052: ippair: xbit unset memory leak (3.2.x)

Bug #2071: file store: file log / file store mismatch with multiple files (3.2.x)

Bug #2073: app-layer: fix memleak on bad traffic (3.2.x)

Bug #2079: http body handling: failed assertion (3.2.x)

Bug #2085: ippair: pair is direction sensitive (3.2.x)

Bug #2119: 3.2.x – defrag – overlap issue in linux policy

Bug #2122: unix socket: race condition on start up (3.2.x)

Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.