Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: Suricata, submitter: Victor78

Suricata logo (75 pix) Versie 3.2.1 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De Open Information Security Foundation coördineert de ontwikkeling, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Suricata 3.2.2 available!
This release fixes a fairly small number of issues. It also improves the unix-socket runmode by allowing both ‘single’ and ‘autofp’ runmodes to be specified.

Changes
  • Feature #1675: Support additional runmodes for unix-socket
  • Bug #2043: 3.2.x backport: make install-full can have race conditions on OSX.
  • Bug #2047: af-packet: faulty VLAN handling in tpacket-v3 mode (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2048: bad checksum 0xffff (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2052: ippair: xbit unset memory leak (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2071: file store: file log / file store mismatch with multiple files (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2073: app-layer: fix memleak on bad traffic (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2079: http body handling: failed assertion (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2085: ippair: pair is direction sensitive (3.2.x)
  • Bug #2119: 3.2.x – defrag – overlap issue in linux policy
  • Bug #2122: unix socket: race condition on start up (3.2.x)

Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.

Versienummer 3.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Suricata
Download https://suricata-ids.org/download/
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (1)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Suricata geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
0 ThaStealth
8 juni 2017 16:56
Iemand een idee hoe ik dit moet installeren? Moet ik dit op een device zetten die ik tussen mijn Ziggo modem en de rest van het netwerk zet (en dus 2 netwerkpoorten nodig heb) of kan ik dit op een reguliere client installeren?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*