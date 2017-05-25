Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 25 mei 2017 19:43, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Kodi, submitter: Idiocracy

Versie 17.2 van Kodi kon al een paar dagen geleden worden opgehaald, maar nu is wegens twee vervelende fouten ook alweer een opvolger beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Sinds versie 17.1 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht: