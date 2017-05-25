Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 25 mei 2017 20:27, 2 reacties • Feedback

Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.7.1 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN516, RN716x, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220 en RN4220. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. Deze update moet verschillende problemen verhelpen, waaronder een ernstig lek in Samba.

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where heavy I/O could result in a hang, possibly referencing "bfq_lookup_next_entity" on the LCD.

Present missing volumes in the GUI, so the records can be deleted. This can help restore app and home directory functionality if the removed volume previously held apps.

Fixed an issue where the volume may fail to mount, if a file or directory with a matching name exists on the root filesystem.

Backport various upstream file system fixes.

Add Bonjour discovery protocol support, which is required for TiVo Bolt.

Incorporated several security updates for various OS packages.

Fixed CVE-2017-7494 (Remote code execution from a writable share)

Added Subject Alternative Name to new SSL certificates

Fixed formatting of external disks larger than 2TB Warnings: Devices updated with 6.7.1 firmware should not be downgraded to earlier firmware versions.

ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 must not be updated directly to 6.7.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then onto 6.7.x.

ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 must not be updated directly to 6.7.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then onto 6.7.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

ReadyNAS 6.7.0 voor RN10x / RN20x / RN21x2 / RN2120

ReadyNAS 6.7.0 voor RN31x / RN516 / RN716x / RN313x / RNx220 / RN4220 / RR3312 / RR4312X