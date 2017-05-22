Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 22 mei 2017 20:32, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Nextcloud, submitter: Jogai

Versie 12.0 van Nextcloud is beschikbaar gekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprise-functionaliteit, worden als opensource aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen.

In versie 12 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om via email, spraak of video met andere gebruikers te communiceren, zijn er Push Notifications en zijn er verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging aangebracht. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit: