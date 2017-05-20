Versie 2.3.3 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux en is sinds versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS beschikbaar. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je neergezet.
Improved Project Website (responsive, mobile-friendly, and fast)Our new website has been in development for the past month (or so). It's built with Python/Django/PostgreSQL and runs on Amazon EC2. There are many custom features of our website that have accumulated over the years (PayPal integration, Bitcoin integration, Patreon integration, GitHub integration, donation back-end, Slack integration, openshot-qt exception reporting and version integration, contributor back-end, and more). Migrating all these features, and upgrading the UI took some time, but I'm very happy how it ended up.
Error AnalyticsOver the past 2 weeks, I've done quite a bit of work aggregating up exception data for openshot-qt and libopenshot, and analyzing some key data points. I've targeted the top 25 crashes and errors, and version 2.3.3 should resolve them all! Below is an example of the analysis, which graphs the frequency of unhandled Python exceptions (including line number).
Version 2.3.3 Improvements
- New release of openshot-qt! Bumping version to 2.3.3, and libopenshot depenency to 0.1.6
- Adding CFBundlePackageType key to Info.plist, and symlinking a few files which I don't think are considered executables in the app bundle. A bit experimental, but trying to overcome an issue with Gatekeeper on OS X Sierra.
- Fixed SpaceMovie 3D animated title alpha key frames, and adjusted the position of the main title to be better centered when it appears.
- Fixing bug when selecting effect on a clip (where selection dropdown would not populate)
- Fixed bug on certain systems when loading list of all supported languages.
- Fixed backup recovery issue which would not refresh the timeline on load.
- Fixed bug destroying the lock file (if another process already deleted the lock file).
- Added C++ exception parsing from archived exception data.
- Adding a script to parse and aggregate Python error logs for OpenShot
- Another attempt to fix the race condition causing the "zipimport.ZipImportError: can't decompress data; zlib not available" when launching a frozen version of OpenShot.
- Fixed a common error on the title editor (caused by a missing font-style).
- Protecting query classes more, to prevent invalid clip/tran/effect ids from crashing
- Removing NVidia driver from AppImage (build server)
- Updated supporters and donors file
- Updated translations and improved translation test script (which validates all string replacements are found in translations)
- New release of libopenshot (0.1.6)
- Fixing Timeline::SetJSON to use a lock, and reopen the reader if already open. This fixes an issue when trying to open another project while the current project is being accessed (i.e. during playback).
- Adding additional lock on ClearAllCache method, to prevent crash
- Fixing a data type issues with max()
- Big improvement with handling invalid video and audio timestamps, defaulting to more sane values (when huge crazy timestamps are detected).
- Fixing a bug when disabling video/audio tracks on FrameMappers.
- Adding additional bail-out code when stuck searching for a video/audio packet that probably doesn't exist.
- Added improved "checked frame" handling, and once 1 frame is detected as invalid, clean out any other invalid ones as well.