Versie 2.3.3 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux en is sinds versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS beschikbaar. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je neergezet.

Improved Project Website (responsive, mobile-friendly, and fast)

Our new website has been in development for the past month (or so). It's built with Python/Django/PostgreSQL and runs on Amazon EC2. There are many custom features of our website that have accumulated over the years (PayPal integration, Bitcoin integration, Patreon integration, GitHub integration, donation back-end, Slack integration, openshot-qt exception reporting and version integration, contributor back-end, and more). Migrating all these features, and upgrading the UI took some time, but I'm very happy how it ended up.

Error Analytics

Over the past 2 weeks, I've done quite a bit of work aggregating up exception data for openshot-qt and libopenshot, and analyzing some key data points. I've targeted the top 25 crashes and errors, and version 2.3.3 should resolve them all! Below is an example of the analysis, which graphs the frequency of unhandled Python exceptions (including line number).

Version 2.3.3 Improvements