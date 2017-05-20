Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 20 mei 2017 16:35, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: RaMMicHaeL

Versie 5.3 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Creators Update van Windows 10.