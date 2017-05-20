Versie 5.3 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Creators Update van Windows 10.
Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.3
- Added support for the Windows 10 Creators Update (build 15063).
- Added the scroll_no_wrap advanced option, which disables the wrapping around behavior for the "cycle between taskbar buttons" option.
- Fixed a bug in Windows 10 Anniversary Update, which could cause several options to work incorrectly.
- Fixed taskbar items reordering while applying tweaks in several cases.
- Fixed for Mouse Button Control advanced options: custom right click actions could cause the taskbar context menu to show up.
- Fixed a bug which caused the tray_icons_padding advanced option to get reset sometimes.
- Added Bulgarian translation, by Radoslav Nenchovski (Радослав Ненчовски).
- Added Hebrew translation, by Gil Bar-Shlomo (גיל בר-שלמה).
- Updated the Polish help file.