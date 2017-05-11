Versie 2.3.2 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, en vanaf versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je neergezet.
Undo/Redo Crash
A very nasty bug related to deleting clips and then using undo to bring them back. The clips would appear to come back, but in reality, it was more like a zombie clip... just waiting to eat OpenShot's brains. Fixed.
Transform Crash
Apparently I'm not great at testing obvious things, like scaling a clip down to 0 pixels wide/tall. This resulted in a hard-crash. Fixed.
libopenshot Detection
One of the most common exceptions reported is related to an out-of-date libopenshot library. Sometimes, new methods are added to libopenshot, and if you only update the openshot-qt package, it's possible those new methods are not available. So, now openshot-qt checks the libopenshot version, and stops you before things get ugly. This will also help packagers test packages, and will quickly remind them to also update the libopenshot package.
Reduced File Size
Reduced source code file size, by further compressing images, removing unused translation resources, and a few other reductions. The result is smaller source code, smaller packages, and smaller installers.
Full list of changes:
- Bumping version number, and updating minimum libopenshot version
- Updating translations and supporters files
- Prevent transform scale from dividing by zero
- Fixing incorrect content-type on exception reporting
- Fixed another bug when deleting, undoing, and then moving a clip. Similar to the previous bug fix... but now I think I got it fixed. Closes #590.
- Fixing crash on undo/redo when deleting a clip... and other related crashes.
- Adding in minimum libopenshot detection, since many linux distros only seem to be updating the PyQt packages, rather than libopenshot (This results in many crashes)
- Fixing title on SpaceWars 3D title
- Fixing bug when right clicking on a unselected timeline item, it does not fully select it
- Attempting to fix a strange race condition when frozen with cx_Freeze, where some users get ZipImportErrors when calling loadUi(). This prevents that function from running at the exact same time, and hopefully will prevent the error.
- Fixing small bug when trying to lock tracks on an older project file
- Compressing transitions images more to reduce installer size
- Removing unused translation files at run-time. Original PO and MO files can be found on LaunchPad: https://translations.launchpad.net/openshot/2.0. These bloat the installers for no real reason.
- Changing name of toolBar to "Toolbar".
- Adding a missing documentation image.
- Updating translation template, and tweaking style of "Update Available" button which only appears when an update is available.
- Capture multi-digit version numbers - merging