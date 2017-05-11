Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 11 mei 2017 19:03, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: OpenShot Video Editor

Versie 2.3.2 van OpenShot Video Editor is beschikbaar gekomen. OpenShot Video Editor is een opensourcevideo-editor voor Linux, en vanaf versie 2.0 ook voor Windows en macOS. Het programma is gemaakt met Python, GTK en het MLT Framework, en is te vergelijken met Windows Movie Maker of Apples iMovie. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je neergezet.