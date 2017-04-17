Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 5 reacties
Bron: MediaPortal

MediaPortal logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele release uit de 1.x-serie van MediaPortal verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave:

Highlights of this release
  • Blu-ray Disc Java (BD-J) allows bonus content on Blu-ray discs to be far more sophisticated than bonus content provided by standard DVD. This includes network access, picture-in-picture and access to expanded local storage. You need to install Java to use this feature.
  • madVR is a high quality DirectShow video renderer, designed as a no-compromise approach, which tries to achieve the best possible video playback quality.
    Wiki link: MadVR Video Renderer
  • Ares (skin) An amazing new skin from the designer of Apollo giving you 25 home buttons to configure exactly how you like. 
    Rename labels, change images, swap out plugins and configure hyperlink parameters all within the home screen.
    Support and a button image template can be found in one of the following threads.
  • TV engine now supports broadcasts with HEVC/H.265 video e.g. DVB-T2 HD in Germany
  • For remote TV clients, a major update of the underlying RTSP client/server code to improve the speed of live TV channel changes, live & recorded seeking (skip steps) performance and IPTV reliability.
  • Live TV playback performs smooth matching of broadcast and PC stream rates, to reduce playback 'pauses' in some circumstances.
  • Better TV audio support (more AAC formats supported and other reliabilty improvements)
  • Separate settings for DVD and BD external players
  • Improved Wake On LAN support.
  • HID remote handler now supports multiple profiles
    This makes it easier for users to customize their remote control experience.
Full list of changes

MediaPortal screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.16.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MediaPortal
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/mediaportal/files/MediaPortal%20Setup/MediaPortal%201.16.0/MediaPortalSetup_1.16.0_Final.zip/download
Bestandsgrootte 205,00MB
Licentietype GPL
Ongemodereerd
+1 player-x
17 april 2017 14:53
Ik snap niet dat MP er nog niet mee gestopt is, en dat het team niet samen is gegaan met Kodi, jaren geleden zijn ze al aan de nieuwe engine begonnen, en nu eindelijk is hij sorta klaar, 5j te laat, want nagenoeg iedereen behalve de echte 'Die Hard' MP fans zijn al lang over naar Kodi.

Zeker nu Kodi ook de MP TVserver ondersteund, zou een samen gaan iig denk van uit het oogpunt van de meeste eindgebruikers zeer wenselijk zijn.
Reageer
+1 Belial_666
17 april 2017 15:04
inderdaad.

plus, Kodi in combinatie met LibreElec is nu eenmaal de beste combi. Wie draait er nu nog een HTPC onder windows.......
Reageer
0 bouwfraude
@Belial_66617 april 2017 15:14
Ik maar dat is ook meer omdat ik zelden de HTPC update, gebruik hem alleen om filmpjes van de lokale of netwerkschijf af te spelen.
Reageer
0 Bose321
@Belial_66617 april 2017 15:17
Uhm, mensen die meer willen doen dan alleen filmpjes kijken op hun HTPC?
Reageer
0 Rataplan_
@Belial_66617 april 2017 15:20
Ik. Ivm allerlei cam software en gedoe wat onder elec niet werkend te krijgen was.
M.a.w. spreek voor jezelf en doe niet of jouw mening de waarheid is.
Reageer


