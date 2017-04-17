Er is een nieuwe stabiele release uit de 1.x-serie van MediaPortal verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave:
Highlights of this release
Full list of changes
- Blu-ray Disc Java (BD-J) allows bonus content on Blu-ray discs to be far more sophisticated than bonus content provided by standard DVD. This includes network access, picture-in-picture and access to expanded local storage. You need to install Java to use this feature.
- madVR is a high quality DirectShow video renderer, designed as a no-compromise approach, which tries to achieve the best possible video playback quality.
Wiki link: MadVR Video Renderer
- Ares (skin) An amazing new skin from the designer of Apollo giving you 25 home buttons to configure exactly how you like.
Rename labels, change images, swap out plugins and configure hyperlink parameters all within the home screen.
Support and a button image template can be found in one of the following threads.
- TV engine now supports broadcasts with HEVC/H.265 video e.g. DVB-T2 HD in Germany
- For remote TV clients, a major update of the underlying RTSP client/server code to improve the speed of live TV channel changes, live & recorded seeking (skip steps) performance and IPTV reliability.
- Live TV playback performs smooth matching of broadcast and PC stream rates, to reduce playback 'pauses' in some circumstances.
- Better TV audio support (more AAC formats supported and other reliabilty improvements)
- Separate settings for DVD and BD external players
- Improved Wake On LAN support.
- HID remote handler now supports multiple profiles
This makes it easier for users to customize their remote control experience.
- You can review the complete change log for MP 1.16 Pre and MP 1.16.
- Documentation of new features can be found at this link