Versie 2.73 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
User Interface:
TV Series:
- Fixed displaying of duration in hours/minutes in the tooltip.
- Added displaying / editing of duration in hours/minutes in the Edit screen if configured that way.
- Added an option and User Interface screens to edit the Writer field.
- Fixed option “Show Season Info in TV Series Names” was not saved.
- Boolshelf jumped to the beginning after deleting a movie.
- Added COMPLETE SERIES label on the bookshelf.
- Improved drawing and positioning of the cover labels.
- Added options to change the Text color of the SEEN, LOANED and COMPLETE SERIES labels.
Clipboard:
- Added status field to the TV Series Details screen.
- Synced the general Seen flag with the TV Series Seen Complete Series flag.
Database:
- TVSeries details and Movie posters were not copied when using the clipboard (Ctrl-C / Ctrl-V) functions in the same or another database.
CSV Import:
- Changed the maximum number of discs field from 99 to 999.
- Added TV MOVIE and STRAIGHT TO VIDEO to the Version field.
Translations updated:
- Added support for Unix line endings.
- Added support for double quotes in columns.
- Added support for embedded line breaks.
- Added support for importing Characters ('Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones' or localized translation for 'as').
- Added support to only import a subset of the columns in the csv.
- Arabic
- Slovenian
- Simplified Chinese
- Czech
- Dutch