Bron: Paint.NET

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.14 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden, heeft dit programma het .Net-framework nodig om zijn werk te kunnen doen. Het is ooit begonnen als een studieopdracht van de Washington State-universiteit, ter vervanging van het met Windows meegeleverde Paint, maar bevat inmiddels een hoop functionaliteit die we ook in uitgebreidere, commerciële pakketten terugzien. Sinds versie 4.0 presteert het programma een stuk sneller, zeker op multicoreprocessors, maar heeft wel minimaal Windows 7 als systeemvereiste. Sinds versie 4.0.14 zijn de volgende twee verbeteringen aangebracht:

Paint.NET 4.0.16 is now available
This is a hotfix for a crash that results from copying images from some web browsers. Unfortunately this seems to be the result of a bug in either the .NET Framework or Windows. I’ll try to follow up with folks at Microsoft when I have some time to do so.

Change log:
  • Fixed a crash or hang that sometimes happens when copying images from Internet Explorer, Edge, or Firefox, and then using File->New or Edit->Paste in paint.net.
Paint.NET 4.0.15 is now available
This is a hotfix that fixes a crash in the Magic Wand tool.

The only change since 4.0.14 is this:
  • Fixed a crash in the Magic Wand tool if it was used twice in a row with a selection mode other than Replace.
Technically, it’s not "twice in a row" that causes the crash. It’s actually just using the Magic Wand tool, with a selection mode other than Replace, on any selection that is "pixelated". There are two common sources of pixelated selections: the Magic Wand tool, and the Rectangle Select tool. "Pixelated" selections are comprised solely of straight horizontal or vertical segments whose endpoints are at integer coordinates. This distinction is important because there are some great optimizations you can take advantage of when the data fits into this limitation. Sadly, one of my optimizations fell over in 4.0.14.

Paint.NET 4.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download http://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.0.16.install.zip
Licentietype Freeware
