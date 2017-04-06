Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: GnuPG, submitter: ironx

GnuPG logo (75 pix)Versie 2.1.20 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De  belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes in version 2.1.17
  • gpg: By default new keys expire after 2 years.
  • gpg: New command --quick-set-expire to conveniently change the expiration date of keys.
  • gpg: Option and command names have been changed for easier comprehension. The old names are still available as aliases.
  • gpg: Improved the TOFU trust model.
  • gpg: New option --default-new-key-algo.
  • scd: Support OpenPGP card V3 for RSA.
  • dirmngr: Support for the ADNS library has been removed. Instead William Ahern's Libdns is now source included and used on all platforms. This enables Tor support on all platforms. The new option --standard-resolver can be used to disable this code at runtime. In case of build problems the new configure option --disable-libdns can be used to build without Libdns.
  • dirmngr: Lazily launch ldap reaper thread.
  • tools: New options --check and --status-fd for gpg-wks-client.
  • The UTF-8 byte order mark is now skipped when reading conf files.
  • Fixed many bugs and regressions.
  • Major improvements to the test suite. For example it is possible to run the external test suite of GPGME.

GnuPG

Versienummer 2.1.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuPG
Download https://gnupg.org/download/
Licentietype GPL
