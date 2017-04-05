Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: AMD, submitter: -Z-

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave, die door AMD als optioneel wordt aangeduid, voegt onder meer technieken toe die voor een soepeler beeld op vr-brillen zorgen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.1 Highlights
  • Support for Oculus' Asynchronous Spacewarp (ASW) on Radeon R9 Fury series, Radeon R9 390 series and Radeon R9 290 series graphics products. ASW compares previously rendered frames, detects the motion between them, and extrapolates the position of scene components to create a new synthetic frame. This technology helps avoid dropped frames and can provide an overall smoother VR experience on the Oculus Rift.
  • Support for SteamVR Asynchronous Reprojection on Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 470 graphics products on Microsoft Windows 10. Asynchronous Reprojection reduces judder to provide an overall smoother and more comfortable VR experience on the HTC Vive.
Support for the following display technologies:
  • DP1.4 HBR3 Support
  • 8K 60Hz dual cable support
  • 8K 30Hz single cable support
Fixed Issues
  • Display flickering may be experienced on some AMD FreeSync displays when running applications in windowed borderless fullscreen.
  • Radeon Settings install may become stuck or unresponsive when doing a driver upgrade through Radeon Settings.
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may experience poor Multi GPU scaling on some Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
  • Sudden unplug of an AMD XConnect technology system after Radeon Software installation may cause a system hang.
Known Issues
  • Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
  • The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
  • Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
  • Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
  • Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive

Versienummer 17.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/download
Bestandsgrootte 392,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
+1 DoingK
5 april 2017 21:51
Ik heb nu enige tijd een R480 en ik snap die logica niet tussen 'recommended' drivers en 'optional' drivers. De recommended driver is nu 17.2.1 maar de optional is versie 17.4.1. Betekent dit nu dan dat de stabiele versie 17.2.1 is? En als 17.4.1 een stabiele versie is, dan zou die toch ook automatisch als recommended moeten staan?

Verder was ik toch al terughoudend met drivers updaten want enkel een volledige wipe van alle drivers werkte als ik een nieuwe driver wou installeren. Die error lijkt nu opgelost te zijn in 17.4.1, dat zou dan in kunnen houden dat als ik de recommended driver installeer ik de volgende keer bij een update nog wel die error kan krijgen. Verwarrend zo allemaal.
0 Commendatore
@DoingK5 april 2017 22:00
Het belangrijkste verschil is volgens mij het WHQL-certificaat, al hebben sommige 'optionele' drivers dat ook.
0 aygul12345
@Commendatore5 april 2017 22:15
Wat is whql? En non whql?
0 Cerenas
@aygul123455 april 2017 22:19
Goedkeuring vanuit Microsoft dacht ik, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat een non-whql driver niet goed is.
0 BJ_Berg
@DoingK5 april 2017 22:11
Lijkt mij dat Recommended drivers meer zijn voor de gemiddelde gebruiker die toch niet gamet, omdat ze langer gebruikt zijn en dus veel langer getest?

[Reactie gewijzigd door BJ_Berg op 5 april 2017 22:11]

0 Commendatore
@BJ_Berg5 april 2017 22:15
Onder Windows 10 denk ik dat die gebruikers het beter bij de door Windows automatisch geïnstalleerde drivers kunnen houden. Die zijn nog wat ouder, waardoor je momenteel volgens mij ook het probleem met het vasthangen in UVD-kloksnelheden op GCN 1.0-kaarten ontloopt.
