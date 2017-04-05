Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: Fabrikant

Plex logo (60 pix) Versie 1.5.3 van Plex Media Server is uitgekomen. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Google TV en Chromecast.

Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan bijvoorbeeld content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft, naast korting op 'Premium features'. Sinds versie 1.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.5.3

New:
  • (Web) Updated Plex Web to 3.2.1.
Fixed:
  • (Photos) Large libraries could be slow to load under some circumstances

Plex Media Server 1.5.2

New:
  • (Web) Updated Plex Web to 3.2.0.
Fixed:
  • (Network) Slower than expected streaming over fast connections with high latency. (#6548)
  • (Transcoder) Playback failures during concurrent sessions (#6590)
  • (DVR) Older SiliconDust HDHomerun tuners weren't being detected on FreeBSD.
  • (Localization) Updated server translation text.

Plex Media Server 1.5.1

New:
  • (Transcoder) Changed codecs for AC3, EAC3 and TrueHD.
Fixed:
  • (DVR) Channel scans in non-US regions could return invalid options during DVR setup. (#6552)
  • (Scanner) Crashes during scanner shutdown. (#6463)

Plex Media Server 1.5.0

New:
  • (DVR) Support all SiliconDust HDHomerun tuners, including older generations.
  • (Media Flags) Updated bundle to 2017-02-27.
  • (TV) Add "Hide for single-season series" preference to library-level season settings. (#6349)
Fixed:
  • (DVR) Crash reading null data from OnConnect EPG. (#6516)
  • (DVR) Missing language name for Luba-Katanga. (#6402)
  • (TV) Playback issues with date-based episodes. (#6488)
  • (Updates) An update could be presented as being available, while being downloaded or installed. (#6374)
  • (Metadata) Improved classification of video resolution as 720p, 1080p, 4k, and 8k. (#2639)
  • (Metadata) Posters might be unnecessarily refreshed during local media agent refresh. (#6356)
  • (Transcoder) Don't use sampling rates above 48kHz when transcoding audio. (#6302)
  • (Database) Deadlocks optimizing databases under certain conditions. (#6461)
  • (Extras) Manually refreshing a movie could duplicate extras. (#6310)

Plex Media Server 1.4.4

New:
  • (Web) Updated Plex Web to 3.1.1.
Fixed:
  • (DVR) Deadlock scheduling recordings. (#6468)
  • (DVR) Deadlock recording while scanning photo libraries. (#6405)
  • (DVR) Deadlock downloading EPG data. (#6504)
  • (DVR) Issues recording content when remuxing to MKV from DVB-T/T2 sources. (#6498)
  • (Streaming Brain) Rare deadlock estimating client bandwidth. (#6505)
  • (DLNA) DLNA Server might start even when the setting was disabled. (#6469)
  • (On Deck) On Deck episodes weren't showing for managed users with restrictions. (#6387)
  • (Transcoder) Matroska streams were missing duration metadata (causing playback issues on Chrome and some LG TVs). (#6462)
  • (Media Analysis) Audio format in MP4/M4V containers was incorrectly detected (causing playback issues on the Roku). (#6439)
  • (Media Analysis) Excessive logging analyzing certain files. (#6339)
  • (Media Analysis) Restore detection of header compression in Matroska containers. (#6460)

Plex screenshot

Versienummer 1.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fabrikant
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL
Plex

+1 Wallus
5 april 2017 06:25
Sindskort gebruiker van plex(via synology) en moet zeggen tot nu toe na genoeg geen klachten.
0 mravensbergen
5 april 2017 06:47
laatste tijd soms formaten die niet meer worden afgespeeld via de Samsung client. Maar ik zag dat er al een 1.5.2. is geweest die dit miss oplost. Ik ga snel upgraden
0 Blommie01
5 april 2017 07:08
Alweer een update..

Het blijft een fantastisch programma..
