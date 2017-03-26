Versie 12.05 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Misc
Fixed
- Select All (Ctrl+A) doesn't scroll the window anymore.
- A single mouse click is now enough to edit a value in the unit convert panel.
- Ctrl+Space completion should now work even if auto completion is turned off.
- Optimized delete line function when executed in a script.
- Misc visual improvements and fixes.
- Word wrap indent issue when using variable width font.
- Find/Replace issue after opening "Goto line...".
- A few replace issues in the find/replace window.
- PHP preview issue when using "Toggle browser view".
- Markdown preview should handle Unicode.
- Couldn't write text while color hint was open.
- A few syntax highlighting issues in Ruby.
- A browser preview temp file issue.