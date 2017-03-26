Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Rickard Johansson

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 12.05 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Misc
  • Select All (Ctrl+A) doesn't scroll the window anymore.
  • A single mouse click is now enough to edit a value in the unit convert panel.
  • Ctrl+Space completion should now work even if auto completion is turned off.
  • Optimized delete line function when executed in a script.
  • Misc visual improvements and fixes.
Fixed
  • Word wrap indent issue when using variable width font.
  • Find/Replace issue after opening "Goto line...".
  • A few replace issues in the find/replace window.
  • PHP preview issue when using "Toggle browser view".
  • Markdown preview should handle Unicode.
  • Couldn't write text while color hint was open.
  • A few syntax highlighting issues in Ruby.
  • A browser preview temp file issue.

RJ TextEd screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 12.05
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download http://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 63,40MB
Licentietype Freeware
