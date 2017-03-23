Versie 3.24 van Gnome is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide, gebruiksvriendelijke opensource-desktopomgeving is verkrijgbaar voor besturingssystemen die tot de Unix-familie behoren, zoals Linux en de diverse BSD-varianten. De naam is een afkorting voor GNU Network Object Model Environment. Gnome bestaat uit een desktopomgeving en een ontwikkelplatform voor het maken van andere applicaties, die in de desktopomgeving kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Het is in dat opzicht vergelijkbaar met de KDE Software Compilation. Versie 3.24 wordt vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen.

Night Light is one of the new features being introduced in this release. This subtly changes the screen color according to the time of day, which can help to reduce sleeplessness if you use your computer at night. Another new feature that will make a lot of users happy is the incorporation of weather information into the notifications area. This shows a simple summary of the day’s weather, and links to the Weather application.

This release also includes a new Recipes application, which contains recipes contributed by members of the GNOME community. It has an extensive set of features for adding and editing recipes, creating shopping lists, adjusting quantities and even has a hands-free cooking mode. Other GNOME applications that have been improved for 3.24 include Web, Photos, Polari, Games, Calendar and the Calculator. The Settings application also has a total of three updated settings pages.

The increasingly mature state of Builder and Flatpak makes GNOME 3.24 a particularly exciting release for developers. Builder makes it possible to use Flatpak as an incredibly easy and stable base for application development. With GNOME’s increasing adoption of Flatpak, this is revolutionizing the GNOME developer experience.

GNOME 3.24 is codenamed “Portland”, in recognition of last year’s LAS GNOME organizing team.

More detailed information about GNOME 3.24 can be found in the release notes.