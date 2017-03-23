Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.2 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio MailServer, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook 2000 en hoger op de werkstations te gebruiken. In versie 9 is onder meer ondersteuning voor IPv6 en pushmessages toegevoegd en heeft de mail-client een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kerio Connect
Kerio Connect Client application for Mac and Windows
- Sophos Antivirus was replaced with Kerio Antivirus which is based on the Bitdefender antivirus engine.
- Performance of IMAP Auto-Expunge was improved.
- The server on Mac OS X waits some period of time until a volume where is a message store located is mounted.
- Java Runtime Environment was upgraded to version 8u121.
- Login pages use relative redirect to application allowing to use HTTP proxy with https->http translation.
- The domain rename reliability was improved.
- Fixed problem that some folders cannot be deleted using Microsoft Outlook 2013 and IMAP protocol.
- Shared folders were not unsubscribed in IMAP after unsharing.
- Testing maximum size of outgoing messages didn't work properly in the distributed domain.
- Message filters no longer append extra header if an input data for a header modification are not correct.
- Some S/MIME signed messages sent using Exchange ActiveSync were modified by Kerio Connect.
- Related messages were not grouped together on BlackBerry 10 devices connected by Exchange ActiveSync.
- Full-text store can be created now on a virtual disk or empty partition and ignores default system folders.
- Fixed problem with read-only exceptions of recurrent events in Microsoft Outlook for Mac 2016.
- Fixed issue with incorrect encoding of PDF attachments in Microsoft Outlook for Mac 2016.
- Sendmail utility now uses server FQDN instead of a hostname as an alternative sender email domain.
- POP3 download sorting rules could incorrectly match some custom email headers (eg. Received-SPF).
- Exchange ActiveSync: Rename and move operations are not allowed anymore for shared and public folders.
- Kerio Active Directory Extensions (KADE) installer failed to run on Microsoft Windows 10 even if Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) are installed.
- Fixed Quota notification reports when affected user has no full name.
- XMPP service did not sync user details after server default certificate change.
- Fixed possible duplication of CardDAV groups.
- Fixed password change notification on macOS with shared CardDAV accounts.
- Fixed shared calendar rights when removing through Kerio Outlook Connector.
- Fixed time zone offset issues.
- Fixed Jabber service status in Administration services view.
- Opening property databases could fail when Data Deduplication is enabled on Microsoft Windows Server.
- Fixed few stability issues.
Kerio Connect Administration
- Attachment with national or special characters in the name could not be sent from Microsoft Word or Microsoft Windows file explorer.
- Some HTML links were opened directly in Kerio Connect Client application instead of the default web browser.
- Fixed a problem with the system registry update during the installation/uninstallation on Microsoft Windows.
- Keyboard navigation did not work properly in the contact list.
- Some name characters of downloaded files are incorrectly encoded.
Kerio Connect Client
- Users mapped from a directory service did not inherit access rights from a group.
- Recovery items are not related to Deleted Items folder only (an item type is respected)
Kerio Outlook Connector
- User can now use email addresses also for domain aliases.
- Upload progress can be aborted now.
- Email addresses that include multiple hyphens in domain name pass validation in new email composer.
- Fixed displaying of read email as unread in Trash.
- Email attachments added with drag&drop preserve their file names.
- Calendar search shows events in visible calendars only.
- Download all attachments can fail if a connection was established via Apache proxy server.
- Contact avatars were not displayed in a contact group.
- Fixed "Display images" in an email body for Safari 6.X and 7.0.X.
- Fixed error message when printing calendar with 2 repeating events starting at midnight.
- Added possibility to work with "Send Notification" filtering rule containing custom Subject.
- Spam action used in mapped folder moves message to a private Junk Email folder.
- Not Spam action used in mapped folder moves message to a private Inbox folder.
- Fixed incorrectly displayed start/end time of all-day events created on iOS devices.
- Fixed crash when updating start/end time of recurrent events with exceptions.
- Items in mapped calendar marked as private no more prevent sending calendar detail by email.
- Name of items in mapped calendar marked as private is correctly translated.
- Work with profile configuration when authenticating to Kerio Connect is much faster now.
- Weekly events with frequency of every 2 weeks (or less) are no more displayed one-week shifted.