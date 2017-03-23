Versie 5.5.2 van Enpass is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 5.4.1. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan twintig wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New
Fixes
- The attachment support: Yes, you got it right, from now on, you can attach files to Enpass. So let it be anything, the snap of your Credit Card, Passport, key files etc., that should not be stored unencrypted to your device can find a secure place inside Enpass keychain.
- Option to disable updates & analytics: We have added an option under Advanced Preferences to restrict Enpass to connect to the Internet for checking of updates, sending analytics and crash reports. Though we recommend you to not disable the option to check for updates and notification as this is the only way we can convey any important message to you. You still remember, Enpass manages your passwords offline without forcing you to create an account with us and we love serving you anonymously.
- CSV/DSV Import: A very rare but critical bug that may lead to undefined behavior for any user action on any specific field of item imported using generic CSV/DSV importer. Fixed.
- Another issue while importing from generic CSV/DSV was encountered when the data contains special German letters. Fixed.
- There was an issue with File chooser dialog which when invoked over Preferences window, and then user let the Enpass auto locks. Unlocking will the let the Enpass user interface in unstable state. Fixed and checked.
- Fixed an issue where EnpassHelper gets crashed while unlocking browser extension with quick unlock PIN.
- Fixed an issue when syncing with Google Drive used to stop due to the creation of multiple database files in Drive. Now sync will continue to function with the latest Enpass database. Expect more improvements to come in future builds.
- An issue where enabling sync with WebDAV/ownCloud was stuck at connecting has been fixed.
- Autosave dialog of Enpass helper used to behaving aberrantly by fluctuating once from localized to English language. Fixed.
- Fixed an issue while importing TOTP fields from 1Password.
- Other minor fixes.