Versie 12.03 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The program should run properly now. The theme (or VCL style) engine didn't work properly so I'm currently using the original Delphi version.

System dialog theming is disabled (file open/save dialog windows...).

Using the original theme engine solves a few other issues as well and is generally more stable, though it lacks some features. For instance both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions now work on Linux using Wine.

The editor should handle large files (> 2GB) better now using the 64-bit version.

Optimized some functions to speed up word wrap. Especially when using large files.

Minor visual changes in the main program.

Minor visual changes in Syntax Editor.

External compare menu items are only visible if a compare tool is set in options.

Find/Replace dialog may open faster now after first use.

Both 32 and 64 bit versions run on Linux using Wine.