RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 12.03 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Windows 10 Creator Update (and insider preview)

The program should run properly now. The theme (or VCL style) engine didn't work properly so I'm currently using the original Delphi version.
System dialog theming is disabled (file open/save dialog windows...).
Using the original theme engine solves a few other issues as well and is generally more stable, though it lacks some features. For instance both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions now work on Linux using Wine.

Large file support

The editor should handle large files (> 2GB) better now using the 64-bit version.

Word wrap

Optimized some functions to speed up word wrap. Especially when using large files.

Misc
  • Minor visual changes in the main program.
  • Minor visual changes in Syntax Editor.
  • External compare menu items are only visible if a compare tool is set in options.
  • Find/Replace dialog may open faster now after first use.
  • Both 32 and 64 bit versions run on Linux using Wine.
Fixed
  • Case issue in file explorer highlight function when marking open documents.
  • Delete all in hex mode.
  • Save actions, e.g. remove trailing white spaces didn't work in compare mode.
  • Code Explorer update issue.

Versienummer 12.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download http://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 63,40MB
Licentietype Freeware
0 CH40S
14 maart 2017 13:29
Ik denk dat het tegenwoordig handiger is om een ingebouwd Git-client te hebben, dan een (S)FTP(S)-client. Zijn er overigens veel verschillen met Notepad++?
0 youri_ajax
14 maart 2017 13:34
Both 32 and 64 bit versions run on Linux using Wine.

Dat zie je volgens mij ook niet vaak voorbij komen, dat een programma is aangepast om te werken dmv Wine.
0 JapyDooge
14 maart 2017 14:37
Voor de mensen die op zoek zijn naar een nieuwe editor, kijk ook eens naar Programmer's Notepad: http://www.pnotepad.org/
