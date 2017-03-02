Versie 12.02 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog sinds versie 12.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 12.02High DPI and menu font
Fixed several scaling issues on high DPI displays.
Fixed some issues when moving the program between monitors using different scaling.
- Menu and GUI font issues.
- Editor font settings and display issues.
- Home page issues.
- Several issues with panels.
Chrome Preview
Updated the libraries to version 56.0.2924.
Misc
I've fixed several glitches and minor issues throughout the program. Some are visual issues and others not. Some only occur on high DPI displays.
Version 12.01Toolbar and menu images
Images are scaled up if running on a very high DPI monitor and you need larger images than 48x48.
Search bar
Made several changes in the search bar.
Print selection
Multiple selections are now supported.
Update check and Addons
Made some changes in the download thread and replaced the HTTP component. All update checks and downloads now use HTTPS. NOTE! The system proxy is always used (if set).
Online help
If you have a local help file in "\Roaming\RJ TextEd\Help\" it will be used if you're not connected to Internet.
Fixed
- Macro Editor errors when hovering the mouse over some areas.
- Several issues in Regular Expression Creator.
- Dark button text in toolbars when using some themes.
- User toolbar icon issues.
- Recent file menu issue when having many files in the list.
- Export as RTF to file.
- HTML script highlight issue.
- Selecting recent FTP list item should work now.
- All toolbar dividers are now grooved.
- Join lines with option to remove leading spaces didn't remove tabs.
- Macro manager label issue.
- A minor find all issue.
- Column mode issue with auto complete braces.