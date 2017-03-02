Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 2 maart 2017 14:47, 0 reacties • Feedback

Na ruime tijd van stilte is er weer eens een nieuwe versie van GrabIt verschenen. Dit programma is in staat om bestanden uit nieuwsgroepen te downloaden. Binaries die in diverse kleine files opgesplitst zijn, worden daarbij automatisch bij elkaar gevoegd tot het originele bestand. GrabIt is gratis te gebruiken, maar alleen geregistreerde gebruikers hebben toegang tot GrabIt Usenet Search en GrabIt Usenet Browser, met meer zoekresultaten en een langere retentie. De nieuwe versies wordt met de volgende notities geleverd:

GrabIt 1.7.4 ßeta



Usenet has been growing so quickly in the last month that I was having problems keeping the GrabIt Search engine up to date and running correctly. I installed some extra hardware last week to compensate, but now we have reached a technical limit inside GrabIt 1.7.3 so it can't download articles newer than January 2017 (The 'No articles for this Grab' error message).



I just finished moving into a different house and I didn't have time to work on GrabIt 2.0 at this time. But since the GrabIt Search is not usable at the moment, I will release a patch to fix GrabIt 1.7.3 today. Please stay tuned. Sorry for the inconvenience and the wait.