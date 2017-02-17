Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 17 februari 2017 16:13, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Canonical, submitter: TD-er

De tweede zogenaamde point release van versie 16.04 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen. oorspronkelijk was het de bedoeling dat deze al in januari uit zou komen, maar wegens problemen is de release meerdere keren uitgesteld. Ubuntu 16.04 is een zogenaamde Long-Term Support-versie. Deze verschijnen eens in de twee jaar en worden vervolgens vijf jaar van updates voorzien. Normale versies van Ubuntu verschijnen twee keer per jaar, in april en november, en worden drie jaar bijgehouden. De lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina te vinden, de aankondiging voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS released

The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.



Like previous LTS series', 16.04.2 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures except for 32-bit powerpc, and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images. Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel, however you may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader.



As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.



Kubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.2 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS and Ubuntu Studio 16.04.2 LTS are also now available. More details can be found in their individual release notes.



Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, Ubuntu Base, and Ubuntu Kylin. All the remaining flavours will be supported for 3 years.