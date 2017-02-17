Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.81 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New:
Changed:
- Added support for iTunes-specific ID3v2 grouping tag field GRP1 as GROUPING.
- Added support for reading ID3v2.2 iTunes tag fields for classical music MOVEMENT, MOVEMENTTOTAL, MOVEMENTNAME.
- Added support for press and hold gesture on cover art window to trigger context menu on touch devices.
- Added portable installation mode that stores settings in application directory and doesn't write information to the registry.
- Installer now asks for UAC admin elevation in case if its run from a non-admin user account.
- Improved installer UI for high-resolution screens with high DPI settings (DPI awareness).
- Added version information to installer.
- Added size estimation to uninstaller.
- Added placeholders to access file path of current active playlist, i.e., %_playlist_filename%, %_playlist_filename_ext% and %_playlist_folderpath%.
Fixed:
- Updated installer icons and graphics.
- Changed installer and application to guess user language instead of asking user.
Languages:
- Automatic playlist creation used previous values after tag save.
- Regression where URL ID3v2 fields (WWW*) were accidentally written as multi-value fields (since v2.80a).
- Value overflow when calculating bitrate for large VBR MP3 files which resulted in negative bitrates.
- Renaming files via direct-editing in file list in %_filepath% column automatically removed trailing blanks.
- Improved ID3v2 specification compliance by adding terminating 0x00 for text strings.
- Randomizing a filtered file list by clicking on first column header resulted in resetting of list contents.
- Missing breadcrumb links in help topic for "Configuration > Tags > Mapping" and missing link from "Configuration > Tags"
- Converter 'Tag - Filename' treated paths that were built from field values containing slash characters as relative.
- Added Corsican installer language
- Updated Czech and Turkish language files.