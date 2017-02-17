Versie 0.4.4 van ReactOS is uitgekomen. Het React Operating System is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat als doelstelling heeft om compatibel te zijn met Windows NT, 2000 en XP, zodat er Windows-applicaties en -drivers op gedraaid kunnen worden. Hoewel er al veel software probleemloos op draait, waaronder LibreOffice, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird en diverse spellen, verkeert het hele project volgens de ontwikkelaars nog in het alfastadium en is het niet geschikt voor dagelijks gebruik. Op deze pagina kunnen enkele screenshots van ReactOS worden bekeken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today marks the fifth release of the ReactOS 0.4.x series, as well as the fifth following the 3 month release cycle started by 0.4.0 itself. Progress has continued steadily, with a great deal of work going on in the background to improve ReactOS' general usability and stability. Many of these improvements were on display at the FOSDEM convention in Brussels that took place on the 4th and 5th of this month. Certainly one of the more notable albeit less visible additions was the incorporation of basic printing support by Colin Finck. At present ReactOS is only capable of sending print commands to a parallel port printer, but this is the first step towards universal support and Colin should be applauded for his effort. A video demonstration of it can be viewed here.

Another general remark can be made about the overal improvement of ReactOS in the following two photos.