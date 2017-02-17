Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 7 reacties
Bron: ReactOS, submitter: TheGambler

ReactOS logo (75 pix)Versie 0.4.4 van ReactOS is uitgekomen. Het React Operating System is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat als doelstelling heeft om compatibel te zijn met Windows NT, 2000 en XP, zodat er Windows-applicaties en -drivers op gedraaid kunnen worden. Hoewel er al veel software probleemloos op draait, waaronder LibreOffice, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird en diverse spellen, verkeert het hele project volgens de ontwikkelaars nog in het alfastadium en is het niet geschikt voor dagelijks gebruik. Op deze pagina kunnen enkele screenshots van ReactOS worden bekeken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

ReactOS 0.4.4 Released

Today marks the fifth release of the ReactOS 0.4.x series, as well as the fifth following the 3 month release cycle started by 0.4.0 itself. Progress has continued steadily, with a great deal of work going on in the background to improve ReactOS' general usability and stability. Many of these improvements were on display at the FOSDEM convention in Brussels that took place on the 4th and 5th of this month. Certainly one of the more notable albeit less visible additions was the incorporation of basic printing support by Colin Finck. At present ReactOS is only capable of sending print commands to a parallel port printer, but this is the first step towards universal support and Colin should be applauded for his effort. A video demonstration of it can be viewed here.

Another general remark can be made about the overal improvement of ReactOS in the following two photos.

Applicaties op ReactOSApplicaties op ReactOS

Here we have ReactOS running on real hardware, running what we can probably all agree are non-trivial applications. What is more, compared to the 0.3.x series the overall improvement to the actual rendering of the applications is also clear. Where in the past toolbars and buttons always looked visibly ajar or improperly aligned, here the menus and icons look much, much more correct. There are still some slight problems, but overall ReactOS is nearing the point where it is genuinely usable, not just merely tolerable. That, more than anything else, is something that the team is proud to have achieved.

As usual, the general notes, tests, and changelog for the release can be found at their respective links. For those that want to try the releases, the bootcd and livecd images are available for your perusal.

ReactOS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Website ReactOS
Download https://www.reactos.org/nl
Bestandsgrootte 97,40MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (7)

+1 DigitalExcorcist
17 februari 2017 07:58
Nooit verdiept in ReactOS maar is het niet 'gewoon' een Linux-distributie die Wine als primaire schil gebruikt?
+1 borisadg
@DigitalExcorcist17 februari 2017 08:01
Volgens mij is het gebaseerd op een eigen kernel, in ieder geval niet op Linux...
0 DigitalExcorcist
@borisadg17 februari 2017 08:02
Da's wel heel dapper dan. De meeste van die " nieuwe OS'en" zijn toch vaak gebaseerd op Linux kernels.
+1 borisadg
@DigitalExcorcist17 februari 2017 08:36
De bedoeling van ReactOS is dat het een 'open-source Windows kernel' wordt, dus niet met Linux.
+1 4play
@DigitalExcorcist17 februari 2017 08:00
Nee het is een hele nieuwe Os die zelfs direct x moet kunnen emuleren.

Leuk hobby projectie, ik ga het wel een keer proberen de 100mb grote spreekt me erg aan... En ik ben heel benieuwd.

Verder heeft het opnieuw maken van XP en windows 2000 weinig waarde behalve voor de paar programma's die perser dat nodig hebben.
+1 valvy
@DigitalExcorcist17 februari 2017 08:01
Nooit verdiept in ReactOS maar is het niet 'gewoon' een Linux-distributie die Wine als primaire schil gebruikt?
Nee, het project probeert ook driver compatible te zijn met windows en heeft dus een hoop geleend van wine en linux. Maar het is beslist niet linux
