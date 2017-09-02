Versie 0.4.6 van ReactOS is uitgekomen. Het React Operating System is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat als doelstelling heeft om compatibel te zijn met Windows NT, 2000 en XP, zodat er Windows-applicaties en -drivers op gedraaid kunnen worden. Hoewel er al veel software probleemloos op draait, waaronder LibreOffice, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird en diverse spellen, verkeert het hele project volgens de ontwikkelaars nog in het alfastadium en is het niet geschikt voor dagelijks gebruik. Op deze pagina kunnen enkele screenshots van ReactOS worden bekeken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The ReactOS Project is pleased to announce the release of version 0.4.6 as a continuation of its three month cadence. 0.4.6 is a major step towards real hardware support. Several dual boot issues have been fixed and now partitions are managed in a safer way, avoiding corruption of the partition list structures. ReactOS Loader can now load custom kernels and HALs.

The Printing Subsystem is still greenish in 0.4.6, however Colin Finck has implemented a huge number of new APIs and fixed some of the bugs reported and detected by the ReactOS automated tests.

Pierre Schweitzer has added an NFS driver and started implementing RDBSS and RXCE, needed to enable SMB support in the future. Sylvain Petrolle has enabled BDAsup, a library used by Digital TV tuning device drivers and the UDFS driver has been re-enabled in 0.4.6 after fixing several deadlocks and issues which was making it previously problematic. Critical bugs and leakages in CDFS, SCSI and HDAUDBUS have been also fixed.

From the Compatibility point of view, 0.4.6 introduces an initial implementation of our new shim engine as part of the new application compatibility framework. This shim engine, written by Mark Jansen, will enable ReactOS to provide support for new versions of Windows, allowing it to run win32 applications designed for modern version of Windows. It’s disabled by default for now, but can be enabled through the ReactOS registry. We’ll go into this in much more detail in the next release. On the back of this, 0.4.6 also includes a special NTDLL library that exports some of the Vista+ functions needed by newer software in the future.

0.4.5 introduced msstyle themes in ReactOS, allowing you to switch to something different, more modern if you don't like the Classical visual style. In 0.4.6, and thanks again to your donations, Giannis has fixed lots of bugs in Shell32, Comctrl32 and Browseui, so now msstyle themes are fully working. In 0.4.6, efforts were made to improve the user experience. "Lock Taskbar", "Hide inactive icons", and "Group similar taskbar buttons" settings are properly remembered now each time you reboot ReactOS. Explorer’s taskbar is finally resizable. Tiled, centered and stretched wallpapers are correctly placed now. Explorer’s address bar is much improved, and now works nicely with symlinks. The clipboard has gone through a massive fixup, making it more usable and reliable.

Eric Kohl has implemented NETAPI, the network transport and security library. Peter Hater has reworked WinSock2. Several bugs affecting rendering performance, NtGDI, brushes, and shape creation are now fixed thanks to James Tabor, Mark Jansen, and Thomas Faber. Amine Khaldi has synced Wine, and tons of other third party modules needed for 0.4.6. Font substitution and font breaking issues have been fixed by Katayama Hirofumi MZ and Giannis. ReactOS now supports the Esperanto language thanks to Mike Swanson and lot of contributors have contributed with translations and patches.

In order to track ReactOS compatibility with Windows behavior, 1,088,893 unit test cases have been added since 0.4.5. This new release has been tested through 14,238,159 unit test cases, failing just 18,419 (a 0,129% ratio failure). Still, ReactOS is marked as Alpha for the moment.