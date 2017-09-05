JetBrains brangt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op java, CLion gericht op c en c++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm ondersteunt php versies 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, 5.6, 7.0 en 7.1. Het biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, code refactoring, debugging en kan ook overweg met html, css, coffee- en javascript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig, voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik zal je daar voor moeten betalen maar wanneer het gebruikt wordt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2017.2.3 uitgebracht; een bescheiden update waarbij net als bij versie 2.2 bugs verholpen zijn:
PHP Interpreters Bug WI-37361 Docker-Compose - Unsupported docker compose configuration version: 3.0 and 3.1 Database Bug IDEA-130881 Database: Compare: Space and click do not change operation Editor. Editing Text Feature IDEA-145517 extend selection improvement Find, Replace, Find Usages Bug IDEA-123295 Replace In Path stats are incorrect after replacement Usability IDEA-123297 Replace In Path tree collapses after replacing occurrences Language Injection Bug IDEA-177940 Show in -> Database view on table/column in injected string only focuses Database in viewer, not object itself UML Bug IDEA-178414 "Show diff as UML" action does not work from file history No subsystem Bug DBE-5005 Version 2017.2 Does not let you update records in the datagrid using DB2 dialect DB Console Bug DBE-4979 Run sql file in console reads the file contents later Bug DBE-4340 Can't Connect SQL File to Console Data Import & Export Bug DBE-5097 when importing CSV file DG messes up the data making the table completely unreliable Bug DBE-5020 Impossible to specify path with space to pg_dump executable Data Views Bug DBE-5085 Sudden IDEA freeze SQL Generation Bug DBE-5015 DataGrip generate faulty code for procedure SQL Resolve Bug DBE-4886 Autoscroll from Editor does not work for DDL opened in console