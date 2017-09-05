Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2017.2.3

Door , 7 reacties, submitter: Bux666, bron: JetBrains

JetBrains brangt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op java, CLion gericht op c en c++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm ondersteunt php versies 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, 5.6, 7.0 en 7.1. Het biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, code refactoring, debugging en kan ook overweg met html, css, coffee- en javascript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig, voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik zal je daar voor moeten betalen maar wanneer het gebruikt wordt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2017.2.3 uitgebracht; een bescheiden update waarbij net als bij versie 2.2 bugs verholpen zijn:

PHP Interpreters Bug WI-37361 Docker-Compose - Unsupported docker compose configuration version: 3.0 and 3.1
Database Bug IDEA-130881 Database: Compare: Space and click do not change operation
Editor. Editing Text Feature IDEA-145517 extend selection improvement
Find, Replace, Find Usages Bug IDEA-123295 Replace In Path stats are incorrect after replacement
Usability IDEA-123297 Replace In Path tree collapses after replacing occurrences
Language Injection Bug IDEA-177940 Show in -> Database view on table/column in injected string only focuses Database in viewer, not object itself
UML Bug IDEA-178414 "Show diff as UML" action does not work from file history
No subsystem Bug DBE-5005 Version 2017.2 Does not let you update records in the datagrid using DB2 dialect
DB Console Bug DBE-4979 Run sql file in console reads the file contents later
Bug DBE-4340 Can't Connect SQL File to Console
Data Import & Export Bug DBE-5097 when importing CSV file DG messes up the data making the table completely unreliable
Bug DBE-5020 Impossible to specify path with space to pg_dump executable
Data Views Bug DBE-5085 Sudden IDEA freeze
SQL Generation Bug DBE-5015 DataGrip generate faulty code for procedure
SQL Resolve Bug DBE-4886 Autoscroll from Editor does not work for DDL opened in console
Versienummer 2017.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://confluence.jetbrains.com/display/PhpStorm/PhpStorm+2017.2.3+Release+Notes
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Update-historie

Reacties (7)

+1 Munki
5 september 2017 14:57
Ik wacht al zo lang op een fix voor het watchen van file changes. Op file change uploaden naar de server. Dit is handig als ik bijvoorbeeld SCSS compile naar een bestand en deze direct wil uploaden per change. In Sublime werkt dit prima (met een plugin weliswaar), maar in PHPStorm werkt dit niet goed.
+1 tobias93
@Munki5 september 2017 15:01
Wat werkt er precies niet? In mijn ervaring werkt dit prima met een SFTP server...
+1 Munki
@tobias935 september 2017 15:02
Op de één of andere manier moet ik altijd van window veranderen (bijv. van Chrome terug naar PHPstorm), voordat PHPstorm in de gaten heeft dat er daadwerkelijk een file change heeft plaatsgevonden.
+1 tobias93
@Munki5 september 2017 15:03
Ah, lokale changes... Die gebruik ik niet zo vaak buiten PHPstorm om.
+1 Iva Wonderbush
@Munki5 september 2017 15:04
Heb je al een issue gesubmit via hun YouTrack issue tracker? Ze zijn hier heel actief op en reageren vrij snel of iets doorgevoerd of opgelost gaat worden of niet.

https://youtrack.jetbrains.com/
+1 ThaStealth
5 september 2017 14:59
Tsja. JetBrains is van al zijn producten de 2017.2 update aan het uitbrengen, Resharper, dotPeek/Trace/Cover/etc. is ook al voorbij gekomen. De rest zal ook spoedig volgen.

Overigens, kan iemand eens naar de artikeltekst kijken? php -> PHP, c,c++ -> C/C++, etc.
0 Bux666
@ThaStealth5 september 2017 15:11
Offtopic: die hoofdletters blijven ze maar niet gebruiken, iets waar half Tweakers zich aan ergert... Irritant, zeker op een tech-site waar dit soort afkortingen en naamgevingen in tekst hierdoor duidelijker worden.
