PHP Interpreters Bug WI-37361 Docker-Compose - Unsupported docker compose configuration version: 3.0 and 3.1

Database Bug IDEA-130881 Database: Compare: Space and click do not change operation

Editor. Editing Text Feature IDEA-145517 extend selection improvement

Find, Replace, Find Usages Bug IDEA-123295 Replace In Path stats are incorrect after replacement

Usability IDEA-123297 Replace In Path tree collapses after replacing occurrences

Language Injection Bug IDEA-177940 Show in -> Database view on table/column in injected string only focuses Database in viewer, not object itself

UML Bug IDEA-178414 "Show diff as UML" action does not work from file history

No subsystem Bug DBE-5005 Version 2017.2 Does not let you update records in the datagrid using DB2 dialect

DB Console Bug DBE-4979 Run sql file in console reads the file contents later

Bug DBE-4340 Can't Connect SQL File to Console

Data Import & Export Bug DBE-5097 when importing CSV file DG messes up the data making the table completely unreliable

Bug DBE-5020 Impossible to specify path with space to pg_dump executable

Data Views Bug DBE-5085 Sudden IDEA freeze

SQL Generation Bug DBE-5015 DataGrip generate faulty code for procedure