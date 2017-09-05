Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 17.7.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 17.7.1 released
Hi everyone,
Our first stable round of version 17.7 brings a number of improvements, fixes and software updates for third party services. Special attention goes to the major bump of LibreSSL from 2.4 to 2.5. NAT before IPsec is now also neatly integrated and there are new plugins for fast Collectd and Zerotier setup.
We would also like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that OPNsense is and always will be free software. All of its source code and associated build tools can be found here.
Over the course of the coming weeks, we will be focusing on releasing the roadmap for version 18.1, ClamAV integration, PHP 7.1 and going back to a more frequent update schedule.
Here are the full patch notes:
- system: add email and comment field to users
- system: do not set LC_ALL locale
- firewall: fix floating rules default for quick parameter (contributed by Frank Wall)
- firewall: support outbound NAT source invert
- firewall: allow SSH installer anti-lockout on setups with only one interface
- firewall: add back interface gateway pinning when the protocol is assigned
- firewall: add optional VHID to support alias IP on CARP
- firewall: use privilege separation to fetch diagnostic states
- firmware: revoke 17.1 fingerprint
- interfaces: better labels for DHCPv6 extended settings (contributed by Fabian Franz)
- interfaces: fix display of validation error from gateway addition request
- interfaces: do not write defunct advanced settings
- interfaces: add ability to lock vital interfaces to prevent reboot network recovery
- interfaces: split device create and rename ifconfig calls as a single call can be unstable
- interfaces: probe VLAN hardware settings before changing
- reporting: better insight database corruption detection and repair
- captive portal: better login database corruption detection and repair
- captive portal: fix startup after unclean shutdown
- dhcp: fix string offset warnings in leases page (contributed by Elias Werberich)
- intrusion detection: fix startup after config import if no remote files have been downloaded yet
- ipsec: portable NAT before IPsec support[1]
- openvpn: fix Tunnelblick link on export page (contributed by Stefan Husch)
- openvpn: fix connected timestamp and bytes up/down display
- openvpn: write proxy auth file in shared key export
- openvpn: minor display tweaks in widget and configuration pages
- openvpn: local group restriction feature
- update: rename bootstrap ‘-V’ argument to ‘-r’ for consistency
- update: fix code bug for /etc/make.conf link rewrite on upgrade
- update: support ‘-S’ argument to probe remote set size
- update: support loading kernel debug sets via ‘-g’ option
- mvc: add standard dialog helper (contributed by Frank Wall)
- mvc: simplify language selection code (contributed by Alexander Shursha)
- mvc: allow to run targeted model migration if requested
- mvc: ensure backend-cached JSON data is valid
- lang: small updates to Chinese and German
- lang: Japanese back at 100% (contributed by Chie and Takeshi Taguchi)
- plugins: several updates for PHP 7.1 compatibility
- plugins: os-acme-client 1.9 (contributed by Frank Wall)
- plugins: os-collectd 1.0 (contributed by Michael Muenz)
- plugins: os-freeradius 1.0.1 (contributed by Micheal Muenz)
- plugins: os-dyndns 1.1 removes legacy notification support and adds regfish IPv4 and IPv6 as a provider
- plugins: os-haproxy 1.17 adds hard stop feature to avoid shutdown stalls (contributed by Frank Wall)
- plugins: os-rfc2136 1.2 removes legacy notification support
- plugins: os-zerotier 1.0 (contributed by David Harrigan)
- src: fix panic in PPPoE session lookup (contributed by Alex Dupre)
- src: add new USB ID for Sierra LTE modem
- src: fix VNET kernel panic with asynchronous I/O[2]
- ports: curl 7.55.1[3]
- ports: isc-dhcp 4.3.6[4]
- ports: libressl 2.5.5[5]
- ports: phalcon 3.2.2[6]
- ports: php 7.0.22[7]
- ports: sqlite 3.20.1[8]
- ports: strongswan 5.6.0[9]
- ports: suricata 4.0.0[10]
- ports: unbound 1.6.5[11]
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team