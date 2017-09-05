Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 17.7.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 17.7.1 released

Hi everyone,

Our first stable round of version 17.7 brings a number of improvements, fixes and software updates for third party services. Special attention goes to the major bump of LibreSSL from 2.4 to 2.5. NAT before IPsec is now also neatly integrated and there are new plugins for fast Collectd and Zerotier setup.

We would also like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that OPNsense is and always will be free software. All of its source code and associated build tools can be found here.

Over the course of the coming weeks, we will be focusing on releasing the roadmap for version 18.1, ClamAV integration, PHP 7.1 and going back to a more frequent update schedule.

Here are the full patch notes:

system: add email and comment field to users

system: do not set LC_ALL locale

firewall: fix floating rules default for quick parameter (contributed by Frank Wall)

firewall: support outbound NAT source invert

firewall: allow SSH installer anti-lockout on setups with only one interface

firewall: add back interface gateway pinning when the protocol is assigned

firewall: add optional VHID to support alias IP on CARP

firewall: use privilege separation to fetch diagnostic states

firmware: revoke 17.1 fingerprint

interfaces: better labels for DHCPv6 extended settings (contributed by Fabian Franz)

interfaces: fix display of validation error from gateway addition request

interfaces: do not write defunct advanced settings

interfaces: add ability to lock vital interfaces to prevent reboot network recovery

interfaces: split device create and rename ifconfig calls as a single call can be unstable

interfaces: probe VLAN hardware settings before changing

reporting: better insight database corruption detection and repair

captive portal: better login database corruption detection and repair

captive portal: fix startup after unclean shutdown

dhcp: fix string offset warnings in leases page (contributed by Elias Werberich)

intrusion detection: fix startup after config import if no remote files have been downloaded yet

ipsec: portable NAT before IPsec support[1]

openvpn: fix Tunnelblick link on export page (contributed by Stefan Husch)

openvpn: fix connected timestamp and bytes up/down display

openvpn: write proxy auth file in shared key export

openvpn: minor display tweaks in widget and configuration pages

openvpn: local group restriction feature

update: rename bootstrap ‘-V’ argument to ‘-r’ for consistency

update: fix code bug for /etc/make.conf link rewrite on upgrade

update: support ‘-S’ argument to probe remote set size

update: support loading kernel debug sets via ‘-g’ option

mvc: add standard dialog helper (contributed by Frank Wall)

mvc: simplify language selection code (contributed by Alexander Shursha)

mvc: allow to run targeted model migration if requested

mvc: ensure backend-cached JSON data is valid

lang: small updates to Chinese and German

lang: Japanese back at 100% (contributed by Chie and Takeshi Taguchi)

plugins: several updates for PHP 7.1 compatibility

plugins: os-acme-client 1.9 (contributed by Frank Wall)

plugins: os-collectd 1.0 (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-freeradius 1.0.1 (contributed by Micheal Muenz)

plugins: os-dyndns 1.1 removes legacy notification support and adds regfish IPv4 and IPv6 as a provider

plugins: os-haproxy 1.17 adds hard stop feature to avoid shutdown stalls (contributed by Frank Wall)

plugins: os-rfc2136 1.2 removes legacy notification support

plugins: os-zerotier 1.0 (contributed by David Harrigan)

src: fix panic in PPPoE session lookup (contributed by Alex Dupre)

src: add new USB ID for Sierra LTE modem

src: fix VNET kernel panic with asynchronous I/O[2]

ports: curl 7.55.1[3]

ports: isc-dhcp 4.3.6[4]

ports: libressl 2.5.5[5]

ports: phalcon 3.2.2[6]

ports: php 7.0.22[7]

ports: sqlite 3.20.1[8]

ports: strongswan 5.6.0[9]

ports: suricata 4.0.0[10]

ports: unbound 1.6.5[11]

Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team