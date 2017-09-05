Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.52.1

Door , 3 reacties, submitter: Goegol, bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi3 of een Linux-, macOS-, of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.52.1 uitgebracht met de volgende fixes:

Versienummer 0.52.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

0 dasiro
5 september 2017 17:49
jammer dat m'n Haier airco er niet tussen staat, die kan in via de eigen app al aansturen en soms zie ik het merk wel tussen de supported devices van andere smart-home applicaties staan, maar hier nog niet dus :(
0 daandamhuis
@dasiro5 september 2017 17:58
Dan kun je het beste een request zetten op het forum van Home Assistant, en wie weet heeft er iemand iets voor je dat jij kan gebruiken voor de Airco.
0 mcrooney
@daandamhuis5 september 2017 18:36
of zelf maken, is niet moeilijk... zelfs ik kan het ;)
