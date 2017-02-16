Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes Anti-Exploit logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een update voor versie 1.09 van Anti-Exploit uitgebracht. Dit programma moet de computer beschermen tegen kwetsbaarheden, exploits, in onder meer webbrowsers en Java. Die maken het namelijk mogelijk dat kwaadaardige software ongemerkt en zonder tussenkomst van de gebruiker op de computer wordt geïnstalleerd, met alle gevolgen van dien. Het programma is hiermee dus vergelijkbaar met HitmanPro.Alert. Anti-Exploit zit vanaf versie 3.0 standaard in Malwarebytes. De changelog voor deze uitgave is gelijk aan de eerdere versie 1.09, dus wat er precies veranderd is is niet helemaal duidelijk.

New Features:
  • Hardened and more secure API hooking framework
  • Added self protection mechanisms
  • Added sandbox technique for Silverlight
  • Added Layer3 techniques against Macro exploits
  • Added Layer3 techniques against social engineering exploits
  • Added Java advanced configuration options for companies
  • Added dynamic configuration feature to manage conflicts
  • Added support for MS Play Ready
  • Changed balloon notification to off by default
  • Remove Run entry during uninstallation
Fixes:
  • Fixed conflict with Symantec DLP
  • Fixed conflict with Chinese banking software
  • Fixed conflict with Office TabLoader
  • Fixed conflict with Kobil mIdentity software
  • Fixed false positive with Adobe and .NET modules
  • Fixed issue when adding invalid custom shield

Malwarebytes Anti-Exploit screenshot

Versienummer 1.09.1.1334
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.org/file/mbae
Bestandsgrootte 1,80MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Reacties (2)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Beveiliging en antivirus

Gerelateerde producten

Malwarebytes Anti-Exploit geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 AnonymousWP
16 februari 2017 14:23
Nogal vreemd, dat je doorgaat met het ondersteunen van een standalone-programma, wat al ingebakken zit in Malwarebytes. Het is geen standalone meer blijkbaar, want die is nergens te downloaden.

Hier de changelog in het Nederlands:

Nieuwe functies:
  • Harder en veiliger API hooking-framework
  • Toevoeging van zelfbeschermingsmechanismes
  • Toevoeging van sandbox-techniek voor Silverlight
  • Toevoeging van Layer3-technieken tegen macro-exploits
  • Toevoeging van Layer3-technieken tegen sociale technieken-exploits
  • Toevoeging van Java geavanceerde configuratieopties voor bedrijven
  • Toevoeging van dynamische configuratiefunctie voor conflictbeheer
  • Toevoeging van ondersteuning voor MS Play Ready
  • Veranderde ballonmelding standaard op uit
  • Verwijderen van Run entry tijdens de-installatie
Fixes:
  • Conflict opgelost met Symantec DLP
  • Conflict opgelost met Chinese bankiersoftware
  • Conflict opgelost met Office TabLoader
  • Conflict opgelost met Kobil mIdentity software
  • Probleem opgelost met onjuist positief resultaat voor Adobe en .NET modules
  • Probleem opgelost bij toevoegen van ongeldig aangepast schild
Overigens erg raar, aangezien deze changelog is vrijgegeven op 15 november 2016. Zie ook hier: https://nl.malwarebytes.com/support/releasehistory/#mbaep

Echter betreft het wel een ander versienummer: 1.09.1.1291 tegenover 1.09.1.1334

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 16 februari 2017 14:23]

Reageer
0 Antarloka
@AnonymousWP16 februari 2017 14:35
Ohnee?
Malwarebytes will continue to test cutting-edge anti-exploit technology in a free beta version of Malwarebytes Anti-Exploit. Want to be part of the beta program? Go to our forums to sign up and learn more.
https://forums.malwarebytes.com/forum/126-anti-exploit-beta/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Antarloka op 16 februari 2017 14:36]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*