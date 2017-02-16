Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 16 februari 2017 14:11, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes heeft een update voor versie 1.09 van Anti-Exploit uitgebracht. Dit programma moet de computer beschermen tegen kwetsbaarheden, exploits, in onder meer webbrowsers en Java. Die maken het namelijk mogelijk dat kwaadaardige software ongemerkt en zonder tussenkomst van de gebruiker op de computer wordt geïnstalleerd, met alle gevolgen van dien. Het programma is hiermee dus vergelijkbaar met HitmanPro.Alert. Anti-Exploit zit vanaf versie 3.0 standaard in Malwarebytes. De changelog voor deze uitgave is gelijk aan de eerdere versie 1.09, dus wat er precies veranderd is is niet helemaal duidelijk.