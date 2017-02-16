Malwarebytes heeft een update voor versie 1.09 van Anti-Exploit uitgebracht. Dit programma moet de computer beschermen tegen kwetsbaarheden, exploits, in onder meer webbrowsers en Java. Die maken het namelijk mogelijk dat kwaadaardige software ongemerkt en zonder tussenkomst van de gebruiker op de computer wordt geïnstalleerd, met alle gevolgen van dien. Het programma is hiermee dus vergelijkbaar met HitmanPro.Alert. Anti-Exploit zit vanaf versie 3.0 standaard in Malwarebytes. De changelog voor deze uitgave is gelijk aan de eerdere versie 1.09, dus wat er precies veranderd is is niet helemaal duidelijk.
New Features:
Fixes:
- Hardened and more secure API hooking framework
- Added self protection mechanisms
- Added sandbox technique for Silverlight
- Added Layer3 techniques against Macro exploits
- Added Layer3 techniques against social engineering exploits
- Added Java advanced configuration options for companies
- Added dynamic configuration feature to manage conflicts
- Added support for MS Play Ready
- Changed balloon notification to off by default
- Remove Run entry during uninstallation
- Fixed conflict with Symantec DLP
- Fixed conflict with Chinese banking software
- Fixed conflict with Office TabLoader
- Fixed conflict with Kobil mIdentity software
- Fixed false positive with Adobe and .NET modules
- Fixed issue when adding invalid custom shield