Versie 2.8.20 van van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma The Gimp is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Versie 2.8 bevat onder andere verbeteringen in de gebruikersinterface, layers kunnen nu worden gegroepeerd, de teksttool is sterk verbeterd en gegl is zo goed als compleet geïntegreerd. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zien er als volgt uit:
Core:
GUI:
- Avoid D-Bus error message when built without D-Bus support
- fix OS X min required conditional in gimpimagewindow.c
- Saving to existing .xcf.bz and .xcf.gz files didn't truncate them and could lead to unnecessarily large files
- Text layer created by gimp-text-fontname doesn't respect border when resized
- avoid seeking when saving XCF files to prevent corruption with file network shares (fixed since 2014, but not mentioned in NEWS yet)
Tools:
- Flow on Paint Dynamics editor dialog: the 'y' axis is indicating 'Rate' instead 'Flow'
- Vertical ruler shows artifacts if the status bar isn't showing
- Tablet stylus misbehaves when crossing the edge of a dock in multi-window-mode
- Disable the new "automatic window tabbing" feature introduced on macOS Sierra
- Improve the visibility of slider handles with dark themes
- Make it harder to switch to renaming if selecting already selected items in resource lists
Libgimp:
- make toggling to color picker mode of paint tools more robust
Windows Installer:
- call gimp_file_entry_set_filename() with filename encoding
macOS DMG:
- Reduce the memory requirement when running the installer (has already been shipped in a 2.8.18 installer-only update)
- Ship an updated libcairo to fix GTK+ UI rendering problems, like missing palette border/bevel and shadows under tab labels
Plug-ins:
- Ship the Tango icon theme with the DMG for a complete set of icons
- fix the way mime data is copied into the bundle
- no longer copy Pango modules into the bundle
- prevent a crash caused by drag&drop on OSX by patching the included GTK+
- ship a patch for gettext to make sure the preferred UI language will be used
Updated Translations:
- Prevent the Python console from closing by the Escape key
- Help browser does not launch on OS X
- Filter 'Edge Detect/Difference of Gaussians' returns empty image
- only use -xobjective-c for compile commands
- mkgen.pl: fix calls to write_file() routine to write to current directory
- When printing, the images are composed onto a white background to prevent printing a black box instead of a transparent image
- Fix color vision deficiency display filters to apply gamma correction directly
General:
- Catalan
- Czech
- Danish
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Greek
- Hungarian
- Icelandic
- Italian
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Scottish Gaelic
- Spanish
- Swedish
