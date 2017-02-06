Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 22 reacties
Bron: Kodi, submitter: Plymp

Kodi logo (75 pix)De final release van Kodi 17.0 kon al een paar dagen worden opgehaald, maar nu zijn dan eindelijk ook de release notes beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. De release notes voor versie 17 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New look

Kodi’s user interfaces receive a major revision in Kodi 17.0. The new default skin Estuary has been specially designed as a 10-foot interface, while touchscreen devices have a new touch-enabled skin called Estouchy. To complete the overhaul we are now shipping Chorus2 as the default web interface.

Audio and Video

Our video engine is undergoing a multi-phase rewrite and Kodi 17.0 delivers the next wave of changes with improvements to stability, audio/video synchronisation, refresh rate switching and decoding/encoding of video on all platforms. New inputstream add-ons extend support for streaming protocols like RTMP, MPEG-DASH, SmoothStream and NXMSL. Other new additions include hardware-accelerated DVD playback and OpenGL dithering when performing colour conversion, and Kodi on Linux can now use 3DLUT and simple ICC profiles to colour-correct displays. Audio sinks on most platforms have also been refined.

Music

Changes to the music library bring improved performance for tag scraping, support for mood and artist role tags, and increased browsing speed for larger libraries.

Live TV and PVR

Kodi 17.0 has numerous improvements to Live TV and PVR functionality. Changes start in the user interface with widgets for Recent Recordings and Last Played Channels on the home screen, and the ability to choose showing the PVR guide or Channel window when Kodi starts. The PVR user interface has seen much love. Channels can be sorted by Last Played. TV and Radio recordings are now shown in separate windows. There is a huge performance increase when browsing the guide window. Scheduling of recordings had a complete rewrite with both timers and timer rules now displayed in separate windows, and instant recording options can be customised. There are now 15+ PVR add-ons and most have been updated, including VDR VNSI, Tvheadend, HDHomeRun, Enigma2 and MythTV. Kodi now comes with support in the back-end for Digital Devices Octopus Net and asynchronous connections to back-ends which helps with connection stability.

Android

Kodi 17.0 is now standards-compliant with Android’s official Audio API and requires Android 5.0 or higher as the minimum version. DTS-HD, DTS-X, Dolby TrueHD, and Dolby ATMOS passthrough are now supported on devices that implement AudioTrack v23 or higher. Devices with firmware that does not follow this standard will not support passthrough. Support for 4K video and output and improvements to refresh rate switching and HEVC, VC-1 / WMV 9, and VP9 playback on supported hardware are the icing on the cake.

Windows

Kodi 17.0 is the first version available through the Windows Store and is now one of the most popular downloads in the store. The version in the Store wraps our normal x86 application in a UWP wrapper for installing on Windows 10. The normal installer from the download section of the website can be used on Windows 7 and 8 (and 10).

Changelog

The Kodi 17 changelog page in the wiki hosts a human-readable list of changes in Kodi 17.0 while those seeking a more technical listing can view the merged pull requests on our project’s GitHub repository.

Versienummer 17.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download http://kodi.tv/download
Bestandsgrootte 800,23MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (22)
Update-historie

Design en multimedia

Reacties (22)

+2 Exocet
6 februari 2017 10:18
Voor wie de skin mooi vind , maar wel meer wil kunnen aanpassen zoals hubs, skin shortcuts en verschillende addon support --> Estuary MOD:
http://forum.kodi.tv/showthread.php?tid=267343
Reageer
+1 Marcel_EA
6 februari 2017 10:02
Wat ziet dit er lekker uit zeg!
Op dit moment heb ik nog 4x een Popcorn A300 staan in huis.
Eigenlijk spelen ze alles nog af wat ik naar ze toe gooi: dvd, avi, mkv, bluray.
Maar het wordt binnenkort toch tijd om ze te vervangen denk ik... }>

Alleen waar draait Kodi nou "perfect" op?
Het moet betaalbaar zijn maar wel snel en goed werken.
Zover ik begreep werk de RPi3 ok maar speelt niet alles (vloeiend) af, bv bluray?
Reageer
+2 Shanquish
@Marcel_EA6 februari 2017 10:07
ik draai al jaren op een intel NUC, voor mij is dat de perfecte basis, tot op heden speelt deze alles soepel af.
Reageer
0 Tadango
@Marcel_EA6 februari 2017 10:09
Ik zou eens kijken naar LibreElec. Draait op een hoop devices.... Ik draai het zelf op een 25 euro kastje maar dat draait ook maar net aan. Wel leuk knutsel spul voor dat geld :)

https://libreelec.tv/
Reageer
0 Marcel_EA
@Tadango6 februari 2017 10:15
Ik ga eens kijken, thanks!
Reageer
0 Macboe
@Marcel_EA6 februari 2017 10:11
Kodi komt van ver inderdaad met deze Skin update. Ik gebruik zelf al jaren KOver. Ik gebruik zelf een Gigabyte Brix Gaming met 8GB DDR3, SSHD 1TB. Draait als een trein.
Boven heb ik een Zotac ZBOX HD-ID11, ook deze draait Kodi prima met 2GB Ram en een SSD. De ZBOX speelt bluray films van 40GB prima af.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Macboe op 6 februari 2017 10:11]

Reageer
0 Marcel_EA
@Macboe6 februari 2017 10:16
Die zien er prima uit. Wellicht iets boven mijn budget aangezien ik er 4 nodig heb. :Y)
Reageer
0 Tkay86
@Marcel_EA6 februari 2017 10:25
Ik heb een Rpi2 en dat speelt alles wat ik nodig heb 100% soepel af. Dit is dan wel meestal h.264 1080p. Gebruikelijk zijn dit full bluray remuxes (~25gb bestand). Dan stuurt mijn Rpi tegelijk ook nog eens mijn ambilight ledstrip aan.

Een echte bluray disc afspelen vanaf hardeschijf gaat minder vlot. (dus m2ts formaat)
Reageer
0 BRAINLESS01
@Marcel_EA6 februari 2017 10:26
Ik gebruik een Raspberry Pi (versie 2, er is al een nieuwe), dat werkt prima. Ik heb tot nu toe nog niets gevonden dat er niet op werkt. De kosten vallen ook mee, voor ongeveer €60 ben je klaar.

Het enige "nadeel" is dat je zelf in Linux wat dingen moet regelen, maar voor een tweaker zou dat niet echt een probleem moeten zijn. Als je dat niks vind kun je ook een voorgeinstalleerde SD kart kopen.
Reageer
0 smartsys
@Marcel_EA6 februari 2017 10:31
Een nVidia Shield TV is ook zeer geschikt!
Reageer
+1 increddibelly
6 februari 2017 10:01
Net dit weekend RC3 geinstalleerd |:)
Ik ben wel blij met de nieuwe look. Voorheen was de gui een aaneenschakeling van technische componenten waarbij instellingen onvindbaar konden zijn, nu is de GUI een stuk vriendelijker.
Reageer
+1 Ortep
@increddibelly6 februari 2017 10:10
Smaken verschillen. Ik vind de nieuwe GUI vreselijk. Het klopt dat de dingen beter bij elkaar staan. Maar ik heb een hekel aan eerste een verticaal menu, dan een stapel tegels. En dan de video zelf weer als horizontaal te zien. Met een soort chaos van dingen te zien zoals aanbevolen, net toegevoegd en nog meer onduidelijke dingen die ik niet wil zien. En je kan ze ook niet uitschakelen.
Dat de installingen beter gegroepeerd zijn is leuk. Maar daar hoef je maar één of twee keer te zijn. He menu van wat je wilt zien is veel belangrijker. En dat kan bv in de Titan skin veel beter
Ik aarzel op dit moment nog tussen Titan en terug naar Confluence.
Reageer
+1 JigSaw1st
6 februari 2017 09:54
Eindelijk :).
Straks maar thuis uitproberen :)
Reageer
+1 Cartman!
6 februari 2017 10:04
Ik hang nog op 16.1, ik draai via een centrale MySQL database en tot nu toe hoefde ik enkel de sources.xml en advancedsettings.xml te plaatsen in de userdata-map maar bij 17 heeft dat zowel op de iPad als LibreElec gezorgd dat enkel de "Movies" library beschikbaar is en TV Shows krijg ik met geen mogelijkheid erin terwijl ik wel via de "Files" optie gewoon erbij kan en deze gemarkeerd staat als TV Shows. In de skin settings staat de optie om het te tonen in het hoofdmenu simpelweg op grijs waardoor ik t niet kan aanzetten :{ Ook leek de performance op de iPad veel slechter dan met 16.1 na wat korte tests. Mocht iemand een gouden tip hebben: graag! :)
Reageer
0 Shanquish
@Cartman!6 februari 2017 10:14
goed dat je dat al reeds geprobeerd heb, ik heb ook die constructie thuis (database op Synology)

ik heb nog wel eens een issue gehad met het te laat op komen van het netwerk van de betreffende client, waardoor de connectie nog niet tot stand gebracht kon worden, misschien heb je nu ook zo'n soort scenario ?

ik heb dat opgelost met een autostart.sh bestand in de /storage/.config met het volgende script:

#!/bin/sh
ifconfig eth0 up
ifconfig eth0 <IP adres van client>
route add default gw <IP adres default GW>

[Reactie gewijzigd door Shanquish op 6 februari 2017 10:14]

Reageer
0 Cartman!
@Shanquish6 februari 2017 10:29
Gezien Movies het wel doet maar TV Shows niet denk ik niet dat het ligt aan connectiviteit eigenlijk maar dank ieder geval voor het idee.
Reageer
0 Muncher
@Cartman!6 februari 2017 10:24
Ik ben zelf over naar Trakt. Scheelt een boel gedoe met MySql databases. Ben zelf ooit met een centrale database begonnen om destijds de Raspberry Pi 1 met Raspbmc te ontlastten van het zware indexeerwerk. Met een RPI 3 is dat eigenlijk niet meer nodig.
Reageer
0 Mr-Music
6 februari 2017 10:11
prima app met goede ondersteuning(plugins etc) en regelmatig updates
Reageer
0 freyk
6 februari 2017 10:26
Nog even handig om te weten:
Wanneer je je kodi bijwerkt en hierna start, word het programma een tijd "voorbereid".
Bij mij duurde dat meer dan 10 minuten.
Mijn geduld raakte op, heb het programma geforceerd gestopt en weer gestart.
Na deze start, liep het netjes door en kreeg de melding dat een aantal extensies niet meer werkten.
(wat ook normaal is)
Reageer


