Yii is een component based php-framework, met volgens de ontwikkelaars zeer goede prestaties, die het bijzonder geschikt maken voor het ontwikkelen van grootschalige webapplicaties. Het framework bevat tal van opties, zoals mvc, dao/ActiveRecord, I18N/L10N, caching, jQuery-based AJAX support, scaffolding, input validation, widgets, events en theming. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.0.11 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are very pleased to announce the release of Yii Framework version 2.0.11. Version 2.0.11 is a minor release of Yii 2.0 which contains more than 110 enhancements and bug fixes.

There are four minor changes that may affect your existing applications so make sure to check the UPGRADE.md file. Huge thanks to our excellent community. We did it together!

You may follow the development progress of Yii 2 by starring or watching Yii 2.0 GitHub Project. You may also follow Yii Twitter feeds or join Yii Facebook group to connect with other Yii developers. There is also a forum thread about this news announcement.

Since there's Yii 2.1 in development, make sure you have ~2.0.11 in your composer.json instead of >= or * so when next major version of Yii is released, your project won't break by itself.

Below we summarize some of most important features/fixes included in this release. A complete list of changes can be found in the CHANGELOG.