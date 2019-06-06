Yii is een component based php-framework, met volgens de ontwikkelaars zeer goede prestaties, die het bijzonder geschikt maken voor het ontwikkelen van grootschalige webapplicaties. Het framework bevat tal van opties, zoals mvc, dao/ActiveRecord, I18N/L10N, caching, jQuery-based AJAX support, scaffolding, input validation, widgets, events en theming. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.0.20 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Yii 2.0.20
We are very pleased to announce the release of Yii Framework version 2.0.20. Please refer to the instructions at https://www.yiiframework.com/download/ to install or upgrade to this version.
Version 2.0.20 is a minor release of Yii 2.0 which fixes some bugs.
No known changes that could affect existing applications were made.
Thanks to all Yii community members who contribute to the framework, translators who keep documentation translations up to date and community members who answer questions at forums.
There are many active Yii communities so if you need help or want to share your experience, feel free to join them.
2.0.20
2.0.19
- Bug #16509: Fixed console command help text wordwrap for multi-byte strings (alexkart)
- Bug #17299: Fixed adding of input error class in \yii\widgets\ActiveField::widget (alexkart)
- Bug #17328: Added mime aliases for BMP and SVG files (cmoeke)
- Bug #17336: Fixed wildcard matching in Event::hasHandlers() (samdark)
2.0.18
- Bug #12077, #12135, #17263: Fixed PostgreSQL version of alterColumn() to accept properly ColumnSchemaBuilder definition of column (bizley)
- Bug #16918: Console Table widget variables visibility was changed to protected to allow extending it (samdark)
- Bug #17233: Fixed bug with integer model attribute names in Validator class (nadar)
- Bug #17306: Added ".mjs" extensions to mimetypes meta (samdark)
- Bug #17313: Support jQuery 3.4 (samdark)
2.0.17
- Bug #16589: Fixed not using defaultValue in BlameableBehavior for console app (evil1)
- Bug #16820: yii\filters\Cors::prepareHeaders() now accepts Access-Control-Allow-Headers in preflight response (georgezim85)
- Bug #17220: Fixed error when using non-InputWidget in active form field (s1lver)
- Bug #17235: yii\helpers\FileHelper::normalizePath() now accepts stream wrappers (razvanphp)
- Bug #17268: Fixed Formatter didn't take power into account (samdark)
2.0.16.1
- Bug #9438, #13740, #15037: Handle DB session callback custom fields before session closed (lubosdz)
- Bug #16158: Fix multiple select validation was trigged on other fields blur event (GHopperMSK)
- Bug #16335: Fixed in yii\filters\AccessRule::matchIP() user IP validation with netmask in rule (omentes)
- Bug #16681: ActiveField::inputOptions were not used during some widgets rendering (GHopperMSK)
- Bug #17083: Fixed yii\validators\EmailValidator::$checkDNS tells that every domain is correct on alpine linux (mikk150)
- Bug #17124: Fixed ErrorException when run ./yii fixture/unload without arguments (ricpelo)
- Bug #17127: yii\db\ActiveRecord::findOne() now accepts table aliases (albertborsos)
- Bug #17133: Fixed aliases rendering during help generation for a console command (GHopperMSK)
- Bug #17152: Fixed error page when using traceline option (asamats)
- Bug #17156: Fixes PHP 7.2 warning when a data provider has no data as a parameter for a GridView (evilito)
- Bug #17180: Do not populate yii\web\Response::$response when response code is 204 (mikk150)
- Bug #17185: Fixed AssetManager timestamp appending when a file is published manually (GHopperMSK)
- Bug #17215: Improved security for servers running PHP 7.0.0+ (brandonkelly)
- Bug #17089: Fixed caching of related records when via() using with callable (rugabarbo)
- Bug #17094: Fixed response on 204 status. Now it is empty (GHopperMSK)
- Bug #17098: Fixed message/extract when using message params returned from method calls (rugabarbo)
- Bug #17150: Fixed yii\helpers\BaseInflector::camel2words() splitting ALLCAPS words on each letter (brandonkelly)
- Bug #17093: Fixed regression in DataProvider::totalCount (samdark)