Software-update: KeePassXC 2.4.2

KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.4.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

KeePassXC 2.4.2 released

We are happy to announce KeePassXC 2.4.2, the second maintenance release of the 2.4 series!

This release fixes several bugs and introduces a memory wiping feature that will reduce the risk of secrets remaining in memory after a database is locked or being swapped to disk. Combined with the existing restrictions on memory access by non-administrators, this feature increases the security of KeePassXC.

Other notable changes are fixes to entry editing, prevention of infinite save loops, ability to open non-http url’s, and preventing data loss when opening a database with duplicated attachment binaries.

The new release can be downloaded from our downloads page, our Ubuntu PPA, and Snapcraft.

Changelog
Here is the full changelog for KeePassXC 2.4.2:
  • Improve resilience against memory attacks - overwrite memory before free [#3020]
  • Prevent infinite save loop when location is unavailable [#3026]
  • Attempt to fix quitting application when shutdown or logout issued [#3199]
  • Support merging database custom data [#3002]
  • Fix opening URL’s with non-http schemes [#3153]
  • Fix data loss due to not reading all database attachments if duplicates exist [#3180]
  • Fix entry context menu disabling when using keyboard navigation [#3199]
  • Fix behaviors when canceling an entry edit [#3199]
  • Fix processing of tray icon click and doubleclick [#3112]
  • Update group in preview widget when focused [#3199]
  • Prefer DuckDuckGo service over direct icon download (increases resolution) [#2996]
  • Remove apply button in application settings [#3019]
  • Use winqtdeploy on Windows to correct deployment issues [#3025]
  • Don’t mark entry edit as modified when attribute selection changes [#3041]
  • Use console code page CP_UTF8 on Windows if supported [#3050]
  • Snap: Fix locking database with session lock [#3046]
  • Snap: Fix theming across Linux distributions [#3057]
  • Snap: Use SNAP_USER_COMMON and SNAP_USER_DATA directories [#3131]
  • KeeShare: Automatically enable WITH_XC_KEESHARE_SECURE if quazip is found [#3088]
  • macOS: Fix toolbar text when in dark mode [#2998]
  • macOS: Lock database on switching user [#3097]
  • macOS: Fix global Auto-Type when the database is locked [#3138]
  • Browser: Close popups when database is locked [#3093]
  • Browser: Add tests [#3016]
  • Browser: Don’t create default group if custom group is enabled [#3127]

Versienummer 2.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-11009+17+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1ari2asem
6 juni 2019 14:45
wat is verschil met keepass? zonder xc dus?

want ik heb nu keepass 2.39 op windows 10

[Reactie gewijzigd door ari2asem op 6 juni 2019 14:45]

Reageer
+1fdh
@ari2asem6 juni 2019 14:49
https://keepassxc.org/docs/#faq-keepassx

keepass is geschreven in C# en dus minder geschikt voor andere platformen
keepassxc is geschreven in C++

zelf is keepassxc een fork van keepassx (waarvan de ontwikkeling wat gestokt is)
Reageer
+1ari2asem
@fdh6 juni 2019 14:54
ik zie dank ook niet echt een groot reden om naar XC te overstappen, op windows.

of zie ik het verkeerd?

iets anders is het als keepass beveiliingsproblemen of bugs heeft, voor evt lekken van mijn wachtwoorden
Reageer
0haro1power
@ari2asem6 juni 2019 15:30
Als je enkel gebruik maakt van Windows dan is er niet echt reden om over te stappen naar KeepassXC. Veel dingen zijn hetzelfde, meer persoonlijke voorkeur voor wat kleine features of design keuzes denk ik.

Zelf ben ik overgestapt omdat ik een Windows pc, Linux pc en een Macbook heb, met KeepassXC heb ik dus overal dezelfde applicatie.

Wat ik zelf wel erg prettig vind is de browser-integratie van KeepassXC. Ik weet niet of dit inmiddels ook in de gewone Keepass zit, maar toen ik overstapte in ieder geval nog niet.
De gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord zijn dan meteen ingevuld in het inlogveld (na goedkeuren), zodat een eventuele keylogger de gegevens ook niet kan detecteren. Bij Keepass was het vroeger zo dat je enkel via auto-type de gegevens ingevuld kreeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door haro1power op 6 juni 2019 15:31]

Reageer
+1Gropah
@ari2asem6 juni 2019 14:48
Uit de log
KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt.
Op linux word vaak door keepass zelf geleverde binary gebruikt, welke gebruik maakt van mono. Dit is niet altijd wenselijk/mogelijk en ziet er niet echt goed uit (maar het werkt wel).
Reageer
+1RobertMe
@ari2asem6 juni 2019 14:54
Naast dat KeepassXC echt cross platform is en daardoor ook op Linux & Mac werkt is het sowieso een iets ander programma/andere ervaring. Het is dus geen één op één kopie van Keepass.

Wij gebruiken Keepass op het werk en hebben een aantal verschillende vaults (om toegang te beheren). Wat bij Keepass dan wel storend is is dat het openen van een vault meteen verplicht dat je het wachtwoord invult en het programma verder onbruikbaar is zolang je het wachtwoord niet invult. KeepassXC daarentegen gebruikt al meteen tabs voor de vaults. Het wachtwoord invullen doe je dus gewoon in het tabblad van de vault en je kunt dus rustig even tussen vaults wisselen om het wachtwoord voor een andere vault op te zoeken.

Ook onthoud KeepassXC welke vaults je open had staan. Als je een volgende keer het programma opstart heb je dus meteen de tabbladen open staan van de vaults. Vervolgens kan ik dus "op het gemak" mijn eigen vault openen om van daaruit het wachtwoord van een van de andere vaults te kopieren, tabblad van die vault openen, wachtwoord erin plakken en kan verder. Bij Keepass zelf moet je dan meteen je "eigen" vault openen, wachtwoord kopieren, de andere vault terug zoeken bij de recent gebruikte vaults en dan het wachtwoord erin zetten. Het gebruik van de tabs en niet "blokkeren" van de andere tabs/vaults werkt daardoor dus fijner.

Daarnaast doet KeepassXC, in ieder geval op Linux, bij het vergrendelen van het systeem ook meteen alle vaults vergrendelen. Keepass zelf doet dat standaard v.z.i.w. niet, maar kan misschien wel worden ingesteld.
Reageer
+1bauke1994
@ari2asem6 juni 2019 14:56
Naast wat @Gropah zegt heeft het geen ondersteuning voor plugins, maar wel wat extra functionaliteit waar Keepass zelf niet over beschikt(TOTP, browser integratie, etc.). Verder zijn er nog wat subtielere verschillen zo gaat het zoeken bijvoorbeeld terwijl je typt, keepass vereist een enter.

Tot slot is KeepassXC via snap en chocolatey te downloaden, dus automatisch updates :) .
Reageer
+1NietGiftig
6 juni 2019 14:43
Gebruikte het al toen ik nog windows patient was.
Maar ook, na alweer 3 jaar Linux (openSUSE) als OS, is het nog steeds mijn password manager.
Prima Programma/Plugin.
Reageer
0Tourmaline
@nietes6 juni 2019 14:56
Anderen gebruiken met veel plezier deze software....

Persoonlijk geef ik de voorkeur aan dit stukje software in plaats van keepass. het oogt moderner en heeft wat meer mogelijkheden ingebouwd, zodat je niet steeds met plug-ins hoeft te werken.
Reageer


