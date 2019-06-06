KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.4.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

KeePassXC 2.4.2 released



We are happy to announce KeePassXC 2.4.2, the second maintenance release of the 2.4 series!



This release fixes several bugs and introduces a memory wiping feature that will reduce the risk of secrets remaining in memory after a database is locked or being swapped to disk. Combined with the existing restrictions on memory access by non-administrators, this feature increases the security of KeePassXC.



Other notable changes are fixes to entry editing, prevention of infinite save loops, ability to open non-http url’s, and preventing data loss when opening a database with duplicated attachment binaries.



The new release can be downloaded from our downloads page, our Ubuntu PPA, and Snapcraft.



Changelog

Here is the full changelog for KeePassXC 2.4.2: Improve resilience against memory attacks - overwrite memory before free [#3020]

Prevent infinite save loop when location is unavailable [#3026]

Attempt to fix quitting application when shutdown or logout issued [#3199]

Support merging database custom data [#3002]

Fix opening URL’s with non-http schemes [#3153]

Fix data loss due to not reading all database attachments if duplicates exist [#3180]

Fix entry context menu disabling when using keyboard navigation [#3199]

Fix behaviors when canceling an entry edit [#3199]

Fix processing of tray icon click and doubleclick [#3112]

Update group in preview widget when focused [#3199]

Prefer DuckDuckGo service over direct icon download (increases resolution) [#2996]

Remove apply button in application settings [#3019]

Use winqtdeploy on Windows to correct deployment issues [#3025]

Don’t mark entry edit as modified when attribute selection changes [#3041]

Use console code page CP_UTF8 on Windows if supported [#3050]

Snap: Fix locking database with session lock [#3046]

Snap: Fix theming across Linux distributions [#3057]

Snap: Use SNAP_USER_COMMON and SNAP_USER_DATA directories [#3131]

KeeShare: Automatically enable WITH_XC_KEESHARE_SECURE if quazip is found [#3088]

macOS: Fix toolbar text when in dark mode [#2998]

macOS: Lock database on switching user [#3097]

macOS: Fix global Auto-Type when the database is locked [#3138]

Browser: Close popups when database is locked [#3093]

Browser: Add tests [#3016]

Browser: Don’t create default group if custom group is enabled [#3127]