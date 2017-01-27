Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 27 januari 2017 15:45, 14 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Kodi, submitter: Idiocracy

De vierde release candidate van Kodi 17.0 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Een uitgebreid overzicht over de veranderingen die we in versie 17 kunnen verwachten is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave: