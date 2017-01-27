Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 14 reacties
Bron: Kodi, submitter: Idiocracy

Kodi logo (75 pix)De vierde release candidate van Kodi 17.0 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Een uitgebreid overzicht over de veranderingen die we in versie 17 kunnen verwachten is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Fixes done in this release candidate:
  • Update Estuary and Estouchy with some bugfixes and improvements
  • Fix Kodi not starting on some phones running Android 7
  • Revert changes that disabled plugin listing cache that which caused reduced browsing speed
  • Fix the cause of favourites not refreshing
  • Fix add-ons not being added to favourites if done through add-on manager
  • Update our default webinterface Chorus2 with several fixes and features
  • Fix possible deadlock when installing/uninstalling PVR add-ons
  • Fix possible failed add-on installs on Windows with a retry
  • Fix changing song ratings
  • Make sure to stop playback before uninstalling a PVR add-on
  • Try to handle graphics failures due to bad graphics driver on Windows
  • Fix long timeout for certain audio streams
A full list can be found here.

Design en multimedia

Versienummer:17.0 RC 4
Releasestatus:Beta
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Kodi
Download:http://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype:GPL
Reacties (14)

-114013+14+20+30Ongemodereerd6
0 waspoeder
27 januari 2017 15:45
Voor me gevoel werkt het vanaf krypton slechter met een sqlserver als database
Trager iig
Reageer
+1 Borromini
@waspoeder27 januari 2017 15:57
Dat gevoel heb ik zelf ook. Bibliotheek bijwerken lijkt erg traag te gaan.
Reageer
+1 CH40S

@waspoeder27 januari 2017 15:57
Je kunt eens kijken naar downloads: Plex Media Server 1.3.3, die heeft voor dergelijke doeleinden een betere opzet.
Reageer
0 _Alkaline
27 januari 2017 15:53
Hoe zit dit eigenlijk met de ondersteuning van hevc materiaal op televisies met android. Het is me opgevallen dat televisies met een multimediaspeler vaak veel moeite hebben met afspelen van hevc materiaal. Dit heb ik zelf getest op een tweetal Philips televisies. (55PUS8700 en de 65PUS6521).
Reageer
0 CH40S

@_Alkaline27 januari 2017 16:00
HEVC/x265 is nog geen vaste standaard, daar kunnen nog dingen in wijzigen. Daarnaast is het sterk afhankelijk van de content. 4K 10 bit content hebben oudere versies van Kodi wat moeite mee, ik geloof dat met deze versie die problemen opgelost zouden moeten zijn. Daarnaast is nog maar de vraag in hoeverre televisies de in de content gebruikte codecs ondersteunen.
Reageer
0 Borromini
@markwingens27 januari 2017 15:58
Omdat je meerdere Kodi clients hebt en je media wil delen :?
Reageer
+1 Zer0
@Borromini27 januari 2017 16:23
En sinds wanneer is SQL daar voor nodig?
Het enige voordeel van SQL gebruik is het feit dat je maar een keer hoeft te scrapen, en dat de voortgang binnen video's bijgehouden wordt. Voor synchronisatie van de watched status kun je ook Trakt gebruiken.
Reageer
+1 Extace666
@Zer027 januari 2017 16:28
OMG je zou maar eens meerdere opties hebben om hetzelfde doel te bereiken. Wat is er zo nadelig aan SQL en maakt trakt zoveel beter?
Reageer
0 markwingens
@Extace66627 januari 2017 16:32
Het is precies zoals je zegt er zijn meerder wegen naar het einddoel.

Voor mij was het nadelig dat SQL vereist (voor zover ik weet) dat de Kodi clients allemaal dezelfde versie draaien.

@Zer0 Trakt kan de voortgang ook bij houden, dit vind ik persoonlijk heerlijk werken. Zelfs op mijn Telefoon en tablet blijft alles gelijk.
Reageer
0 Extace666
@markwingens27 januari 2017 16:39
moeten inderdaad zelfde versies zijn, kan begrijpen dat als je met verschillende installs bezig bent dit moeilijk wordt.
Reageer
0 Zer0
@Extace66627 januari 2017 16:40
Het nadeel van SQL: voor SQL heb je een extra SQL server nodig, wat lokale resources kost. Daarnaast brengt het extra complexiteit met zich mee, zoals database authorisaties, gekloot met advanced settings.xml aanpassen of user/pass/ip combinaties invullen met een simpele afstandsbediening. Als laatste de leuke effecten als je Kodi nieuwe content scraped terwijl de database offline is, of als je met verschillende Kodi versies werkt.
Het voordeel van trakt: geen SQL server nodig, simpele installatie van addon en een inlog via qr-code en telefoon of pc
Reageer
0 CurlyMo

@Zer027 januari 2017 16:37
Het voornaamste voordeel is dat je niet nog een externe dienst nodig hebt als je het zelf kan regelen. Ik heb een NAS met meerdere VPS'en waarin het voor me makkelijker is om een database te gebruiken dan een externe dienst. Prima toch?!
Reageer
0 jozuf
@Zer027 januari 2017 16:46
Als je SQL gebruikt zijn er ineens allerlei tools beschikbaar die de DB kunnen gebruiken zoals bv;
http://htpc.io/

Ik gebruik zelf ook MySQL. Kan ik tenminste gemakkelijk data uit Kodi trekken vanuit websites enzo.
Reageer


