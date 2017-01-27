De vierde release candidate van Kodi 17.0 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Een uitgebreid overzicht over de veranderingen die we in versie 17 kunnen verwachten is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:
Fixes done in this release candidate:
A full list can be found here.
- Update Estuary and Estouchy with some bugfixes and improvements
- Fix Kodi not starting on some phones running Android 7
- Revert changes that disabled plugin listing cache that which caused reduced browsing speed
- Fix the cause of favourites not refreshing
- Fix add-ons not being added to favourites if done through add-on manager
- Update our default webinterface Chorus2 with several fixes and features
- Fix possible deadlock when installing/uninstalling PVR add-ons
- Fix possible failed add-on installs on Windows with a retry
- Fix changing song ratings
- Make sure to stop playback before uninstalling a PVR add-on
- Try to handle graphics failures due to bad graphics driver on Windows
- Fix long timeout for certain audio streams