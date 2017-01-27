Apple heeft een update uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 3.1.3 moet diverse bugs en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen, maar sinds versie 2.2 is er meer veranderd en voor de volledigheid laten we de veranderingen sindsdien zien.
watchOS 3.1.3
This update includes improvements and bug fixes.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.
watchOS 3.1.1
This update includes improvements and bug fixes.
watchOS 3.1
- Fixes an issue that could prevent contact names from appearing in the Messages app and notifications
- Fixes an issue that could impact ability to respond to notifications
- Resolves an issue where the Stocks complication may not update on the watch face
- Fixes an issue that may prevent the Activity rings from displaying on the Activity watch faces
- Fixes an issue that prevented the dials on an analog watch face from appearing after changing the temperature unit in the Weather app
- Resolves an issue that could cause the Maps app to stay launched after navigation has ended
- Resolves an issue where the incorrect date could be displayed in the Calendar app month view
This update includes improvements and bug fixes.
watchOS 3.0
- New option to replay bubble and full screen effects in Messages
- Messages effects can play with Reduce Motion enabled
- Fixes an issue that could cause the notification for Timer complete to be delivered twice
- Resolves an issue that could prevent Apple Watch Series 2 from fully charging
- Resolves an issue where Activity rings may disappear from the watch face
- Fixes an issue that prevented Force Touch options from appearing in some third-party apps
This update includes support for pairing multiple watches to one iPhone, Maps improvements and new language support. This release also includes additional improvements and bug fixes.
Performance and Navigation
Watch faces
- Press the side button to access your favorite apps in the Dock
- Apps in the Dock launch instantly with already updated information
- Add up to 10 apps in the Dock, control music from Now Playing or launch your most recently used app
- Swipe edge-to-edge to quickly switch your watch face
- Swipe up from the bottom of your watch face to access important settings in Control Center
Activity
- New Minnie Mouse, Activity, and Numerals watch faces
- Complications now available on Photo, Photo Album, Timelapse, and Motion
- New complications including Workout, Music, and Messages
- New Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app on iPhone to add and customize watch faces
- Discover and add third party complications in the Face Gallery
Workout
- Ability to share and compare your Activity rings
- Rank alphabetically, or by progress towards Move goal, Exercise goal, steps or today’s workouts
- Automatic notifications when a friend completes their rings, finishes a workout, or earns an achievement
- Customized smart replies for encouragement or smack talk
- New Sharing tab in the Activity app on iPhone to view history
Wheelchair use
- Quick Start for most commonly used workouts
- Multiple metric view, customizable for each workout type
- New gestures for pause, resume, and marking segments
- Labels for “Other” workouts to keep track of Yoga, Pilates, Cross Training, and more
- Auto-pause for running workouts
- Siri support for pause, resume, and end workouts
- Route maps with speed indicators for outdoor workouts
Breathe
- Activity rings optimized for wheelchair users
- Accounts for varying speeds, terrains, and pushing techniques
- Pushes contribute to all-day calorie goals
- Time to roll notification and roll ring
- New Outdoor Run Pace and Outdoor Walk Pace workouts
Communication
- New Breathe app to take a moment in your day for short deep breathing sessions
- Calming visualization and haptic cues guide you while you inhale and exhale
- Adjust session length and breaths per minute
- Summary upon completion including heart rate
- Time to breathe reminders
- Weekly summary
Home
- Expressive Messaging
- Full-screen effects to celebrate special moments
- Tapback for quick replies to messages, links, and photos
- Handwritten messages animate like ink on paper
- Send recent built-in or third-party stickers
- View secret messages with invisible ink
- Scribble
- Write words on the display and Apple Watch will convert the handwriting to text
- Use the Digital Crown to scroll through predicted options
- Available in English (US), Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese
- Reply options available in the Messages and Mail notification, including Digital Touch, emoji, and smart replies
- New emoji, including gender diverse options to existing characters, single parent family variations, rainbow flag, and redesigns of popular emoji
- Emergency SOS
- Press and continue to hold the side button to call emergency services
- Automatically notify SOS contacts and share your location
- Display your Medical ID with information about medications, allergies, and medical conditions
- Adjusts the emergency number to your current location
Other improvements
- New Home app to control HomeKit enabled accessories
- Enable scenes created on your iPhone to control groups of accessories with just a tap
- Control favorite accessories from your wrist, even remotely with Apple TV or iPad
- Support for IP cameras to see live video in rich notifications and accessory controls
- New Reminders app for managing scheduled reminders, grocery lists, and more
- New Find My Friends app for viewing location of friends and family
- Pay with Apple Pay within third party apps
- Delete events and switch calendars in Calendar app
- Support for FaceTime Audio calls directly from Apple Watch
- Search for Settings in Apple Watch app on iPhone
- Camera app controls for Flash, Live Photos, HDR, Zoom, Burst, and Front or Rear facing
- Siri support for Spanish (Chile), Chinese (Cantonese - China), English (Ireland), English (South Africa)