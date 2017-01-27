Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 27 januari 2017 14:11, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Apple

Apple heeft een update uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 3.1.3 moet diverse bugs en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen, maar sinds versie 2.2 is er meer veranderd en voor de volledigheid laten we de veranderingen sindsdien zien.