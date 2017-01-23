Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 23 januari 2017 08:57, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: HandBrake

Versie 1.0.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.