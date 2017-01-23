Versie 1.0.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Video
Audio
- Fixed point to point encoding end point when using frames as the unit
- Improve error handling for libdvdread and libavcodec decoders
Subtitles
- Fixed an issue where fallback encoder bitrate was not set properly
Linux
- Fixed incorrect duration for UTF-8 subtitles
- Fixed an issue causing extra blank lines for UTF-8 subtitles in MKV
Mac
- Fixed an issue sometimes preventing dragging and dropping of presets between folders
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Windows
- Fixed video encoder options not reset when changing encoders
- Fixed incomplete encodes where the chapter count differs on queued items
- Fixed sleep prevention not working in certain scenarios
- Fixed automatic naming for EyeTV bundles
- Added additional checks to prevent source file overwriting
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
- Fixed subtitles defaults behaviors to improve how tracks are added
- Fixed issues related to source maximum and custom picture setting modes
- Fixed point to point settings when editing a queued job
- Fixed When Done controls not updating correctly on various screens
- Fixed split buttons not working correctly on audio and subtitles tabs
- Fixed destination path and file name error checking
- Fixed potential crash by disabling OpenCL detection when the scaler is not set to OpenCL Bicubic (workaround for broken system drivers)
- Fixed a potential crash when QSV is supported but disabled at the BIOS level
- Fixed memory leaks in the QSV encoder
- Added QSV detection for Intel Kaby Lake CPUs
