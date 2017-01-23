Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 23 januari 2017 08:29, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Cyberduck, submitter: begintmeta

Versie 5.3.3 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextWrangler, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. Er is tegenwoordig ook een command line-versie, die op Windows, macOS en Linux gebruikt kan worden. Sinds versie 5.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: