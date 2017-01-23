Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: Cyberduck, submitter: begintmeta

Cyberduck logo (75 pix) Versie 5.3.3 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextWrangler, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. Er is tegenwoordig ook een command line-versie, die op Windows, macOS en Linux gebruikt kan worden. Sinds versie 5.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Cyberduck 5.3.3 build 23221
  • [Bugfix] Downloads fail with exception after completion (OpenStack Swift) (#9814)
Changes in Cyberduck 5.3.2 build 23205
  • [Bugfix] Synchronize transfers fail with exception
  • [Bugfix] Repeat transfer failures due to HTTP request timeout (Backblaze B2)
Changes in Cyberduck 5.3.1 build 23190
  • [Feature] Availability in Windows App Store
Changes in Cyberduck 5.3.0 build 23185
  • [Feature] Use multiple connections in browser for parallel background task executions
  • [Feature] Choose certificate in bookmark panel for mutual authentication with TLS (WebDAV)
  • [Feature] Choose SSH private key from list in bookmark panel and login prompt (SFTP)
  • [Feature] Use marker and delimiter for listing files (Backblaze B2)
  • [Feature] Option to resume uploads (Azure) (#9770)
  • [Feature] Support for ca-central-1 (Montreal) region (S3)
  • [Feature] Support for eu-west-2 (London) region (S3)
  • [Bugfix] Repeated prompt for client certificate (WebDAV) (#9746)
  • [Bugfix] Modification of distinct metadata for multiple selected files (WebDAV, Azure, S3, OpenStack Swift)
  • [Bugfix] Modification of distinct permissions for multiple selected files (FTP, SFTP)
  • [Bugfix] Wrong default editor selected (Windows) (#9256)
  • [Bugfix] Failure sorting by modification date in browser (#9801)
  • [Bugfix] Invalidations for files with special characters (Cloudfront) (#9748)

Cyberduck screenshot

System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Cyberduck geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:5.3.3 build 23221
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Cyberduck
Download:https://cyberduck.ch/
Bestandsgroottes:49,10MB t/m 94,20MB
Licentietype:GPL
Reacties (2)

-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
+1 tom.cx
23 januari 2017 08:49
Echt een top applicatie. Vind deze persoonlijk beter werken dan Filezilla. Met name mountduck is ook super handig!
+1 Roelof
@tom.cx23 januari 2017 09:30
Mountduck is dat net zoiets als netdrive: kun je daarmee via WebDAV automatisch verbinding laten maken met bijvoorbeeld Stack en een drive letter geven?
