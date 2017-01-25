Malwarebytes heeft een update voor Anti-Malware versie 3.0 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.
Versie 3.0 heeft een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en het programma laat de naam 'Anti-Malware' vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. Daarin zijn nu ook de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die nu nog als losse programma's aangeboden worden, en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De prijs voor Malwarebytes 3.0 is omhoog gegaan naar 40 dollar, waar Anti-Malware en Anti-Exploit voorheen 25 dollar per stuk kostten. Bestaande klanten behouden echter hun huidige prijs en voorwaarden. De changelog voor versie 3.0.6 ziet er als volgt uit:
Performance/protective capability
Usability
- Several improvements to malware detection and remediation capabilities
- Several performance improvements, including improving startup time, addressing memory leaks and reducing CPU usage after a scan has completed
- Added MS Publisher as a default Protected Application for anti-exploit protection
Stability/issues fixed
- Fixed issue where a previously activated Premium license could be dropped incorrectly
- Fixed issue where Malwarebytes version information would revert to default values of 3.0.0 in certain cases, such as when coming back from minimal safe mode
- Fixed issue where ‘Real-Time Protection turned off’ notifications would display incorrectly on initial startup
- Fixed problem where the 'Check for updates every' setting would get stuck at 14 days after changing frequency to ‘Days’
- Fixed Help question marks throughout the main user interface so that they work when clicked
- Addressed several crashes and blue screens, including the BSOD that could occur with Web Protection on Windows Insider Previews
- Fixed the issue with Exploit Protection that caused Edge to crash/hang on Windows Insider Previews
- Fixed issue when Exploit Protection was enabled that caused PowerPoint to not load
- Fixed conditions that could lead to an ‘Unable to connect to service’ error
- Fixed issue where exclusions did not work properly when there were associated threat traces detected
- Fixed issue where Web Protection would not start up properly
- Fixed numerous scan hangs or crashes, including one that could occur during heuristics phase
- Numerous other fixes to improve overall program stability and usability