Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 26 januari 2017 08:13

Bron: Google, submitter: AnonymousWP

Google heeft versie 56 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. Nieuw in versie 56 is onder meer dat de browser een waarschuwing toont wanneer er een inlogpagina geen gebruik maakt van een beveiligde verbinding en kan de browser nu communiceren met Bluetooth Low Energy-apparaten. Daarnaast zijn er diverse kleinere verbeteringen aangebracht en de nodige bugfixes doorgevoerd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen zijn hieronder nog eens voor je op een rijtje gezet.