Door
Bron: Tenable Network Security

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software integreren met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credential-management en MDM-software van Microsoft, Apple, Good, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in vier verschillende smaken uitgegeven, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional-, Manager- en Cloud-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 6.9.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Nessus 6.9.3 Now Available

Nessus 6.9.3 is now available at http://www.tenable.com/download and/or on the Tenable Support Portal.

Nessus 6.9.3 Agents are now available at http://www.tenable.com/agent-download and/or on the Tenable Support Portal.

Bug Fixes and Improvements
  • Implement an agent back off after receiving an error from a controller
  • Fix XSS vulnerability in scanner allow unsafe characters in scan name (Security Advisory)
  • Fix escape character display issue in dropdown
For more information on this release and MD5 checksums, see the Nessus 6.9.3 release notes located on the Tenable Support Portal.

As usual, feel free to report any issue you can find on this forum or directly with the Tenable Support Team.
System en netwerk utilities

Versienummer:6.9.3
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Tenable Network Security
Download:http://www.tenable.com/products/nessus/select-your-operating-system
Licentietype:Freeware/Betaald
