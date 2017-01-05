Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software integreren met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credential-management en MDM-software van Microsoft, Apple, Good, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in vier verschillende smaken uitgegeven, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional-, Manager- en Cloud-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 6.9.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Nessus 6.9.3 Now Available
Nessus 6.9.3 is now available at http://www.tenable.com/download and/or on the Tenable Support Portal.
Nessus 6.9.3 Agents are now available at http://www.tenable.com/agent-download and/or on the Tenable Support Portal.
Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Implement an agent back off after receiving an error from a controller
- Fix XSS vulnerability in scanner allow unsafe characters in scan name (Security Advisory)
- Fix escape character display issue in dropdown
