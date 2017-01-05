Versie 2.6.15 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform- en opensource-boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden, en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
GnuCash 2.6.15 released
The GnuCash development team announces GnuCash 2.6.15, the fifteenth maintenance release in the 2.6-stable series.
Between 2.6.14 and 2.6.15, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
Some other fixes not associated with reported bugs:
- Bug 340991 - Default price source for reports not good.
- Bug 516920 - Scheduled trasaction calendar popup off screen.
- Bug 685329 - Crashes on non-existent date.
- Bug 769124 - Australian (GMT-10) OFX transactions imported have previous day's date.
- Bug 770364 - Sign of Value in Lots in Account window seems inconsistent.
- Bug 771246 - Set Invoice/Bill items date correctly from imported CSV.
- Bug 771617 - Build fails because test test-report-utilities is sensitive to time of day/timezone.
- Bug 772313 - Invalid DOCTYPE in report generation.
- Bug 772369 - Replace use of guile's internal date/time functions.
- Bug 772382 - Date off-by-one after DST change.
- Bug 772484 - Segfault on Transaction edit.
- Bug 773808 - Export Report Crash.
- Bug 774237 - FTBFS under some timezones (eg. GMT-14).
- Bug 775368 - "Average cost" price source problem.
- Bug 775385 - Confusing error message which includes the text "file file".
- Bug 775567 - Importing QIF file from PayPal crashes GnuCash 2.6.14 on Windows XP service pack 3.
- Bug 775912 - Tips of the Day shows content only once very 3 times.
Translation Updates: Dutch, German, Serbian
- Fix report html header
- Changed the default value for date format in Business Options
- Change report resizing when not in view
- Add an image for the report tab
- Show empty business splits in lot viewer
- Business check & repair - correct lot invoice state
- When juggling business splits while scrubbing set both value and amount
- Update progress bar while running Check & Repair
- Remove lot from account while deleting the lot
- Ensure that the Namespace combo box is initialized to a valid iter.
- Fix CSV importer to handle GMT + 13 Timezone (New Zealand Daylight
- Fix broken german account template 'Kontenrahmen für Wohnungswirtschaft'.Time).