Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 5 januari 2017 15:45, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: GnuCash

Versie 2.6.15 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform- en opensource-boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden, en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: