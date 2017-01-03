Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 3 januari 2017 08:56, 0 reacties • Feedback

De final release van Rainmeter versie 4.0 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In versie 4.0 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor Windows XP en Vista komen te vervallen. Verder zullen om de prestaties en beveiliging te bevorderen de meeste externe plug-ins worden vervangen door interne varianten, genaamd measures. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 4.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.