Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 8.1.2 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een multimonitor-set-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Een licentie kost ongeveer 13 euro, of 18 euro voor alle computers in een huishouden. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Sinds versie 8.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 8.1.2:
Changes in version 8.1.1:
- Fix: Resolved an issue that prevented DisplayFusion from connecting to APOD
- Fix: Resolved an issue that prevented DisplayFusion from using TLS 1.1 or TLS 1.2 to connect to any online providers
Changes in version 8.1:
- Fix: Resolved an issue where Universal (Metro) apps were missing from the Alt+Tab window
- Fix: Resolved an issue where Universal (Metro) apps were missing from the Taskbars
- Fix: Resolved an issue where Universal (Metro) apps didn't get TitleBar Buttons
- Fix: Resolved an issue that caused the Taskbars to blink in some situations
- Change: Added a "Condense TitleBar Buttons" option to make the buttons closer together on some versions of Windows
- Change: Digital Blasphemy is now listed under the "account required" section in the wallpaper source selector
- Change: Added an option to disable the Wallpaper Autofix feature
- Change: New Advanced Setting to disable the monitor ID's in the monitor selector window
- Fix: Hooks no longer shutdown when only monitor splitting is enabled
- Fix: Many background performance optimizations when various features are disabled
- Fix: Alt+Tab aero colour is now correct in Windows 8.1
- Fix: Auto-fix no longer fixes the wallpaper in some situations when it's disabled
- Fix: Scripting function BFS.Window.GetBounds now correctly adjusts for Windows 10 window borders
- Fix: Scripted functions should start faster on some machines
- Fix: After logging out of Pinterest you can now login as a different user
- Fix: Small "Move newly opened windows" behaviour changes
- Fix: Hooks no longer cause Explorer.exe to freak out when Aero colour changing is enabled
- Fix: Mouse cursor is now shown correctly over mirrored windows
- Fix: Website Wallpaper provider improvements and fixes
- Fix: Taskbars no longer stay visible when they're supposed to autohide in some situations
- Fix: All Settings window tabs now have admin policies for hiding them
- Fix: Video wallpaper no longer uses alphabetical order when the setting is disabled
- Fix: Start Menu now opens correctly on non-English machines with split monitors
- Fix: Panoramio works again on non-English machines
- Fix: Changes Monitor Profiles now activates the Trigger event correctly all the time
- Fix: Jump Lists for non-running pinned apps now show recent/pinned items
- Fix: Pinterest now shows images from boards with spaces in the name
- Fix: Window Created trigger event no longer fires when a window is focused
- Fix: When loading a Wallpaper Profile with a hotkey, no longer shows an error message sometimes
- Fix: Start Menu windows are no longer affected by Trigger events
- Fix: Mouse wheel now works in the DisplayFusion Alt+Tab handler
- Fix: Wallpaper window sizes and scales correctly all the time now
- Fix: Minimizing a window no longer sometimes launches a Metro app in some situations
- Fix: Website Wallpaper provider now works on 32-bit versions of Windows
- Fix: Blank window no longer appears on the Windows taskbar
- Fix: Hooks are not restarted after changing debug logging level
- Fix: Tumblr improvements
- Fix: Unsplash improvements
- Fix: Flickr improvements
- Fix: Alt+Tab compatibility improvements
- Fix: Taskbar compatibility improvements
- Fix: TitleBar Button compatibility improvements