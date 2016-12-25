Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 25 december 2016 20:40, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Binary Fortress

Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 8.1.2 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een multimonitor-set-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Een licentie kost ongeveer 13 euro, of 18 euro voor alle computers in een huishouden. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Sinds versie 8.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: