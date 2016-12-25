Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 25 december 2016 14:34, 7 reacties • Feedback

Bron: GitLab, submitter: ian_d_h

GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 8.15 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab 8.15 Released with Auto Deploy and Web Terminal



With GitLab 8.15, we're introducing Auto Deploy (shown in the video at 1:42), which automates setting up deploys and review apps. For a Ruby on Rails project, this brings setup time to under a minute.



Plus, to make accessing your environments easier and faster, you can now access them directly through a terminal in GitLab (shown in the video at 5:18).



We want to give the power of containers, continuous integration and deployment, review apps and container schedulers to everyone. With GitLab 8.15, we take away all the hard work without hiding anything. In the demonstration we setup and deploy a Ruby application with review apps, multiple environments, chatops to a Kubernetes cluster in about 12 minutes. This typically takes days, if not weeks to setup and use without GitLab.



For many people, December is a month of celebration and gift giving. This month, GitLab was again so lucky to receive many great contributions.



The MVP of this month is Michael Munch for bringing beautifully-typeset math (LaTeX) to GitLab. Michael worked over a period of 6 months in merge requests with in total more than three hundred comments to bring this to GitLab.



We'd also like to thank Warren Postma for his contributions on the issue trackers, and the community forum and generally being a great advocate of the product and the company. And lastly, we want to thank Elan Ruusamäe and Dirk Hörner for their contributions in technical design and implementation that have given super powers to Git Hooks.