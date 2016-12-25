Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 7 reacties
Bron: GitLab, submitter: ian_d_h

GitLab logo (75 pix) GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 8.15 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab 8.15 Released with Auto Deploy and Web Terminal

With GitLab 8.15, we're introducing Auto Deploy (shown in the video at 1:42), which automates setting up deploys and review apps. For a Ruby on Rails project, this brings setup time to under a minute.

Plus, to make accessing your environments easier and faster, you can now access them directly through a terminal in GitLab (shown in the video at 5:18).

We want to give the power of containers, continuous integration and deployment, review apps and container schedulers to everyone. With GitLab 8.15, we take away all the hard work without hiding anything. In the demonstration we setup and deploy a Ruby application with review apps, multiple environments, chatops to a Kubernetes cluster in about 12 minutes. This typically takes days, if not weeks to setup and use without GitLab.

For many people, December is a month of celebration and gift giving. This month, GitLab was again so lucky to receive many great contributions.

The MVP of this month is Michael Munch for bringing beautifully-typeset math (LaTeX) to GitLab. Michael worked over a period of 6 months in merge requests with in total more than three hundred comments to bring this to GitLab.

We'd also like to thank Warren Postma for his contributions on the issue trackers, and the community forum and generally being a great advocate of the product and the company. And lastly, we want to thank Elan Ruusamäe and Dirk Hörner for their contributions in technical design and implementation that have given super powers to Git Hooks.
Development tools
Executive Software

Executive Software GitLab geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:8.15
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Linux
Website:GitLab
Download:https://about.gitlab.com/downloads
Licentietype:Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (7)

+1 MonotoneJeroen
25 december 2016 16:11
Ze brengen ook GitLab Pages van Enterprise Edition naar Community Edition, dit hebben ze vandaag bekend gemaakt: https://about.gitlab.com/...ges-to-community-edition/

GitLab Pages is een plek waar mensen en groepen statische websites kunnen hosten, net zoals GitHub Pages.
+1 xoniq
@MonotoneJeroen25 december 2016 16:19
Hadden ze gister al bekend gemaakt via de mail. Wel een leuke feature om terug te zien in de CE versie. Vind het een nuttige feature.
+1 MonotoneJeroen
@xoniq25 december 2016 16:24
Ik vind het persoonlijk ook een leuke feature, maakt het wat handiger om bepaalde projecten te hosten, omdat je niet alles met GitLab Markdown kan doen. En het zorgt er voor dat de URL wat netter er uit ziet.
0 xoniq
@MonotoneJeroen25 december 2016 18:31
En daarnaast kan je een stukje voorbeeld code plaatsen met een praktijk voorbeeld. Ook handig binnen het bedrijf om wat voorbeeld configuraties te tonen met de bijbehorende configuratie object.
0 RutgerM
25 december 2016 18:03
Leuk, ik stap net over van SVn naar Git en zocht deze feature, nu maar installeren en hopen dat ik er mee overweg kan :)

Dit kan ook alleen maar gebeuren tijdens kerst :)
0 xoniq
@RutgerM25 december 2016 18:31
Git is vele malen beter dan SVN. Gitlab werkt ook heel fijn.
0 vespino
25 december 2016 18:30
Kan iemand mij eens de voordelen van git uitleggen en de werkwijze bij webdevelopment? Ik werk alleen voor vele klanten en heb een eigen webserver.
